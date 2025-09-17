‘High Potential’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

“High Potential” is back and better than ever for its second season, with Steve Howey joining the party for the second installment of the Kaitlin Olson-led ABC drama.

Howey joins Season 2 as Captain Nick Wagner, who promises to shake up dynamics in the LAPD between Morgan (Olson), Karadec, Soto, Daphne and Oz.

Season 2 picks up just days after the infamous game maker threatened Morgan’s family, and Morgan goes even deeper into the case when she suspects the criminal is behind another disappearance.

When does “High Potential” Season 2 premiere?

The Season 2 premiere airs Tuesday, Sept. 16 on ABC.

What time does “High Potential” air?

New episodes of “High Potential” debut Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Where is “High Potential” streaming?

If you can’t watch new episodes live on ABC, new episodes will be available on demand and streaming on Hulu the day after their premiere.

“High Potential” Season 2 Episode Schedule:

We’ll continue to update this story as new episodes are announced.

S.2 Ep.1: “Pawns” — Sept. 16, 2025 “While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker’s threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal..”

S.2 Ep.2: “Checkmate” — Sept. 23, 2025 “As the Major Crimes team desperately seek answers amidst a string of unresolved crimes, Morgan suspects the Game Maker is responsible. Meanwhile, Daphne and Oz set out to find Roman, and Elliot prepares a surprise act for his school’s talent show..”

S.2 Ep. 3: “Eleven Minutes” — Sept. 30, 2025 “When a man with a troubled past is killed under mysterious circumstances, Morgan and the LAPD uncover a tragic motive behind his death. Meanwhile, Morgan opens up to Ava about her father, forcing Ava to confront truths she isn’t ready to face.”



Who stars in “High Potential?”

In addition to Kaitlin Olson starring as Morgan, the cast includes Daniel Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena, with Steve Howey joining Season 2 as Nick Wagner.