Investigation Discovery’s adrenaline-fueled freshman series “High Speed Chase” has scored an early Season 2 renewal after attracting more than 5.8 million viewers across Warner Bros. Discovery’s platforms since its July 11 premiere.

“High Speed Chase” offers viewers a driver’s seat access to some of the most astonishing police chases. Leveraging never-before-seen footage, the show provides a “fast, furious and authentic window into a world in which criminals will do anything to escape,” according to ID.

The season’s new episodes have showed continued growth with a series best averaging a 0.48 L3 among Adults 25-54 on Aug. 1, driving ID to its second highest rated Tuesday night of the year.

“Since its launch, ‘High Speed Chase’ has become an instant fan-favorite addition to our adrenaline fueled block of action programming,” Turner Networks, ID & HLN and linear and streaming president Jason Sarlanis said in a statement. “The show’s mix of shocking police chase footage and compelling witness testimony delivered incredibly engaging content that helped propel ID to be the #1 ad supported cable network excluding sports in total day with Women 25-54 for the past 4 consecutive months.”

The pickup comes ahead of the show’s season finale, titled “Interstate Boat Chase,” airing on Tuesday and featuring two high stakes chases.

The first part of the finale features a man who shoots two police officers who served him with eviction papers and then takes off on a high-speed car chase — while trailering a boat behind his vehicle. The second part of the finale follows as two robbery suspects flee in a U-Haul truck and take police toward one of the county’s busiest intersections, resulting in the officers having to make a terrifying decision.

“High Speed Chase” is produced for ID by Arrow Media.

Other ID series that were renewed following strong freshman debuts include “The Playboy Murders,” “Death by Fame” and “Murder Under the Friday Night Lights.”