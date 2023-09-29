Hillary Clinton Wins an Emmy Award for Netflix Documentary ‘In Her Hands’

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are now officially Emmy winners: The mother-daughter producing team was among the winners at the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards on Thursday night.

“In Her Hands,” the Netflix documentary from the pair, won for Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary. Both Clintons will receive an Emmy statuette. They did not attend the Thursday ceremony, which did not publicly reveal who would be getting statuettes for winning projects.

“NATAS congratulates all the winners at the 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, and welcomes Hillary and Chelsea Clinton to the Emmy community on their win for “In Her Hands” for Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary,” the organization said in a statement to TheWrap.

In the Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary category, “In Her Hands” won against discovery+’s “A Radical Life,” PBS’ “Independent Lens: Apart” and “P.O.V.: Not Going Quietly” and CBS’ “Watergate: High Crimes in the White House.” The film was also nominated for Outstanding Direction: Documentary and Outstanding Editing: Documentary. It was responsible for three of the 18 nominations Netflix received.

Released in September of 2022, “In Her Hands” follows Afghanistan’s youngest female mayor, Zarifa Ghafari. Filmed in the months leading up to the Taliban takeover in 2021, the documentary chronicles the danger, uncertainty and personal struggles Ghafari faced.

In addition to the Clintons, Tamana Ayazi, Stephen Ellis, Elaine Frontain Bryant, Roma Khanna, George Loening, Marcel Mettelsiefen, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas, Rob Sharenow, Ben Silverman, Siobhan Sinnerton and Johnny Webb executive produced the film. Ayazi and Mettelsiefen served as its directors. The winning film was produced by Netflix, Propgate, Moondogs Productions and Hiddenlight Productions.

The Hollywood Report was the first to report this story.