Hillary Clinton has a message for Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin: “Keep dancing.”

“As Ann Richards said, ‘Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels,'” the former Secretary of State posted on Twitter Sunday, alongside a photo of her dancing in Cartagena, Colombia, while she was there for a meeting as Secretary of State. “Keep dancing, @marinsanna.”

Clinton showed her support for Marin after the Prime Minister faced backlash when footage of her singing and dancing with celebrities was leaked earlier this month.

In response, Marin tweeted, “Thank you,” to the politician with a heart emoji.

The video, which was widely circulated on social media, shows the Prime Minister dancing and singing alongside five other people, including male pop star Olavi Uusivirta.

Following the fallout from the video, the Prime Minister noted that she did not do drugs at the party and said she was disappointed the video was made public.

“I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol. I’ve danced, sung and partied and done perfectly legal things,” Marin said, according to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper. “I have also not been in a situation where I would know that others are doing it that way.”

On Aug. 19, Marin announced during a press conference that she took a drug test in order to “clear up any doubts” about the possibility of her using drugs.

“In recent days, there have been quite grave public accusations that I was in a space where drugs were used, or that I myself used drugs,” Marin said. “I consider these accusations to be very serious and, though I consider the demand for a drug test unjust, for my own legal protection and to clear up any doubts, I have taken a drug test today, the results of which will come in about a week.”

According to NBC News, Marin’s office announced that she tested negative last week.