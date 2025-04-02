Sports and Horror Collide in First Footage From Jordan Peele-Produced ‘HIM’

Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers hit the CinemaCon stage on Wednesday and bantered with each other before introducing a first look teaser of “HIM,” which was produced by Jordan Peele.

“It’s a sports movie with a twist,” Wayans said.

The teaser starts in a loud stadium. Footage shows two football players training and challenging each before two helmets collide. A series of quick cuts ensue. “What are you willing to sacrifice,” Wayan’s character says.

Both football players come face to to face: “Show me,” Wayans said.

The film stars Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies and hip-hop stars Guapdad 4000 and Tierra Whack, both in their feature film debuts. Justin Tipping directed the project.

The screenplay for “HIM” was written by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie and made the Black List of best unproduced screenplays in 2022. Described on the title sheet as “an anti-sports horror movie,” the movie “centers on a promising young football player who is invited to train at the isolated compound of a dynasty team’s aging QB1,” per the official synopsis. Wayans plays the legendary quarterback; Withers is his protégé.

“HIM,” which Universal describes as “a blood-chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, power and the pursuit of excellence at any cost,” is produced by Peele, Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld and Jamal M. Watson for Monkeypaw Productions. It is executive produced by David Kern and Monkeypaw’s Kate Oh.

Universal will release the Jordan Peele-produced “HIM,” formerly known as “GOAT,” on Sept. 19, 2025.