Hiro Murai to Make Feature Debut With A24’s Japanese Action Epic ‘Bushido’

Hiro Murai is making the leap to the big screen.

A24 is set to finance and produce “Bushido,” described as an “original samurai film,” which marks the feature debut for the director.

Murai has famously helmed episodes of “Atlanta,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “Station Eleven” and “Barry.” He is also an executive producer on “The Bear.”

In addition, Murai will produce “Bushido,” with Henry Dunham (the excellent, underrated “Standoff at Sparrow Creek”) serving as a writer and producer.

Also producing are Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen, under their Square Peg banner, alongside Julia Oh, Christine D’Souza Gelb and David Hinojosa for 2AM.

While details on the movie’s storyline are being kept out of sight, it is being described as a high-stakes action film set against the backdrop of feudal Japan.

In 2019, “Guava Island,” a 56-minute film that Murai directed for constant collaborator Donald Glover, arrived on Prime Video. Murai has also directed episodes of “Legion” and “Snowfall.” Earlier this year, he directed the video for “Little Foot Big Foot” for Glover’s Childish Gambino alter ego, off of his “Atavista” album. (He’s also directed videos for Death Cab for Cutie, Bloc Party and Massive Attack.)

“Bushido” marks the latest collaboration between Square Peg and A24, after “Hereditary,” “Midsommar” and “Dream Scenario,” with upcoming projects including the Jenna Ortega/Paul Rudd movie “Death of a Unicorn” and Aster’s “Eddington,” starring Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone.

Deadline was first to report the news.