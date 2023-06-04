A third “Hocus Pocus” film is officially in the works at Disney+, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production Sean Bailey confirmed to the in a New York Times profile while discussing the company’s upcoming live-action project slate.

The news comes months after Disney+ released a long-awaited sequel to the 1993 cult classic, which saw the return of Bette Midler’s Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sara Sanderson and Kathy Najimy’s Mary Sanderson.

“Hocus Pocus 2” certainly succeeded in capturing new and old fans alike, with the Sept. 30, 2022, release securing its spot as the most watched original Disney+ movie in the first three since its launch and logging 2.7 billion minutes viewed.

Further details about “Hocus Pocus 3,” including cast and release date, are unknown at this time.

Not all of the original film’s stars reprised their roles for the sequel, however, as child stars Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw and Jason Marsden opted out of the revival after shifting writers and directors resulted in a cycle of changes in direction and story.

“I do know that there were, along the way, some concepts and some ideas about ways to bring us back, and for whatever reason, it just didn’t work,” Birch said at ’90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut in March. “Some of us were going to be on, some of us weren’t, and then it just was such a roller coaster ride.”

“Hocus Pocus 2” also introduced a slew of new characters, including “Ted Lasso” alumni Hannah Waddingham, who plays the all-powerful Mother Witch, and Sam Richardson, who plays magic store owner Gilbert, as well as younger stars like Whitney Peak, who leads HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot, and “The Baker and the Beauty” star Belissa Escobedo.