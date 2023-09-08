Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt will continue revealing the mysteries of the Playboy Mansion in “Girls Next Level” Season 2 starting next week, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The second installment of the podcast, named after E!’s docuseries “The Girls Next Door,” will launch Sept. 11, with new episodes dropping every Monday. In the podcast, Madison and Marquardt — who were two of Hugh Hefner’s then three main girlfriends alongside Kendra Wilkinson during the show’s 2005-2010 airing— lift the veil on the making of the show.

Picking up from the first season, “Girls Next Level” breaks down what was real and what was fake in the reality show, walking listeners through the wild parties, the backstabbing drama, friendships and complicated relationships.

“We are so blown away by the reception to Season 1 of Girls Next Level and can’t wait to share and laugh with our listeners again,” Madison and Marquardt said in a joint statement. “It’s been so therapeutic and rewarding to get to process our past and see these episodes again with a different perspective. We can’t think of a better excuse to reconnect with old friends from back in the day as well as celebrate two decades of our own friendship.”

Madison, who serves as an executive producer for the podcast alongside Marquardt, was originally inspired to start the podcast while making YouTube reaction videos to “The Girls Next Door.” She noted that she thought many fans “who were nostalgic for the show would enjoy it.”

“It was always the plan to cover every season of ‘The Girls Next Door,’ no matter how long it took,” Madison said. “We had so many stories to share that it took us a full year just to get through Season 1. We feel that so much has changed in society since the show first aired that it’s seen through such a different lens now and brings forth a lot of relevant topics. We can’t wait to take you all behind-the-scenes of the drama and bring you along this wild ride.”

Previous guests from Season 1 include Jen Colbert, Carmella DeCesare (also known for a short-lived run in WWE), Bryant Horowitz, Tiffany Lang, Stacy Burke and Audra Lynn. Over the course of its 52-episode first season, the show reached No. 1 on the Apple podcast charts in its second week and has surpassed 20 million downloads to date.

“We’re thrilled to have Holly and Bridget, two of the most creative talents in the space, joining Audioboom,” Audioboom chief content officer Brendan Regan said in a statement. “We’re excited to help them grow their audience and connect them with the perfect blend of brands and advertisers.”

Madison is represented by Max Stubblefield and AJ Leone at UTA.