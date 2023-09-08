Historic CAA Deal Is ‘a Smart Move,’ Say Hollywood Insiders

Available to WrapPRO members

One high-level studio exec praised the move’s timing, “considering half of the entertainment industry is currently on strike”

caa talent agency
Getty Images

A French billionaire best known for acquiring luxury brands just bought one of Hollywood’s biggest talent agencies. Artémis, the Pinault family’s investment company, is procuring a majority stake in Creative Artists Agency.

CAA, which merged with ICM in late June 2022, will now be in the $40 billion portfolio that also contains Gucci, Saint Laurent and the auction house Christie’s.

How did Hollywood react Thursday to one of the key movers and shakers becoming, essentially, another luxury good in an already massive portfolio? Most of the industry offered a measured response.

A smart move for CAA as the strikes batter Hollywood

A common theme among those TheWrap spoke with was that the move was astute or in the company’s self-interest amid the ongoing Hollywood writer and actor labor stoppages.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled “Mendelson’s Memos.” In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not…