Historic CAA Deal Is ‘a Smart Move,’ Say Hollywood Insiders

A French billionaire best known for acquiring luxury brands just bought one of Hollywood’s biggest talent agencies. Artémis, the Pinault family’s investment company, is procuring a majority stake in Creative Artists Agency.

CAA, which merged with ICM in late June 2022, will now be in the $40 billion portfolio that also contains Gucci, Saint Laurent and the auction house Christie’s.

How did Hollywood react Thursday to one of the key movers and shakers becoming, essentially, another luxury good in an already massive portfolio? Most of the industry offered a measured response.

A smart move for CAA as the strikes batter Hollywood

A common theme among those TheWrap spoke with was that the move was astute or in the company’s self-interest amid the ongoing Hollywood writer and actor labor stoppages.