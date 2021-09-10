pentagon 9/11

David Fincher, Dick Wolf, Oliver Stone, John Singleton (Photo Illustration by TheWrap / Getty Images)

Inside the Pentagon’s Secret Post-9/11 Summit With Hollywood A-Listers (Exclusive)

by | September 10, 2021 @ 6:14 AM

Oliver Stone, David Fincher and John Singleton were among the industry figures recruited to imagine new disaster scenarios just weeks after the terror attacks

The building on Fuji Way in Marina del Rey, California, is as nondescript as they come — just another glass and concrete office tower like so many others hunkered in business parks across Los Angeles. But 20 years ago, just a few weeks after the 9/11 tragedy, a group of elite Hollywood figures and a handful of top U.S. Army brass met for a clandestine summit straight out of a Michael Crichton novel.

A lot of what transpired that night is still top secret, but this much we do know: One evening in October 2001, just weeks after al-Qaeda terrorists took down the Twin Towers in Manhattan and maimed the Pentagon, a group of about 30 of Hollywood’s top creatives — A-listers like Oliver Stone, “Law & Order” producer Dick Wolf, “Seven” director David Fincher, “NYPD Blue’s” David Milch and the late John Singleton, to name just a few — were quietly invited to mingle with high-level members of the U.S. military.

Become a member to read more.

Benjamin Svetkey

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Lucifer

‘Lucifer': Inside the Twice-Canceled Show’s Hell of a Ride to a Heavenly End
ABC Women of 9:11

ABC’s ‘Women of 9/11’ Special Ranks Behind Just ‘AGT’ and ‘Big Brother’ in Total Viewers
TIFF Toronto Film Festival Curtain Raiser Split

Toronto Market Preview: Demand Is High but Films Are Scarce Due to COVID and Pre-Festival Sales
elizabeth holmes

Can Elizabeth Holmes’ Domestic Abuse Defense Work in Theranos Fraud Trial? | Analysis
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

This Year’s Box Office Is Still Off by 72% From 2019 – Can Fall Bring a Turnaround? | Charts
Bachelor in Paradise

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Heats Up in Ratings

Are Fears Over Facebook and Other Big Tech Companies Overblown? | Video
substack chris best

How Substack CEO Chris Best Sees Newsletters as a Way to Defend Press Freedom
The Republic of Sarah

The CW’s ‘Republic of Sarah’ Series Finale Gets 0.0 Rating on Labor Day
james bond no time to die

All Bad Choices for James Bond: Should ‘No Time to Die’ Stick to October Release?
Shonda Rhimes Eva Longoria Hilary Rosen Katie McGrath Time's Up

RIP Time’s Up – What the Hell Just Happened? | Analysis