movie streaming deals wild west

Photo Illustration by TheWrap (Getty Images; Disney; Universal)

Inside Film Talent Deals in the Streaming Era: ‘It’s the Wild, Wild West’

by | September 17, 2021 @ 6:02 AM

The pandemic has forced dealmakers to develop two-track deals to accommodate streaming releases

Late last year, it quickly became evident that Hollywood’s dealmaking machine of the past 30 years was broken. The pandemic had changed the way people watched feature films — with some debuting on streaming services and some in theaters — and a new approach to contracts for talent would be needed, particularly for A-listers accustomed to significant backend bonuses based on box office returns that may be diminished or eliminated altogether.

Fast forward to September 2021: What does dealmaking actually look like?

Become a member to read more.

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor, Twitter: @bverhoev

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

America's Got Talent - Season 16

‘Big Brother’ Beats ‘AGT’ Season 16 Finale in TV Ratings
facebook logo

As Facebook Limits Political Content, News Publishers Brace for Less Vitriol – and Traffic
Cry Macho

‘Cry Macho': Will Clint Eastwood’s Loyal Fans Choose Theaters or HBO Max?
America's Got Talent - Season 16

Ratings: ‘AGT’ Performance Finale Can’t Shake ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Key Demo
No Time to Die James Bond

How ‘No Time to Die’ Can Still Be a Big Win for Movie Theaters – If Not for MGM
Derek Carr

‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season Finales Tie in TV Ratings

Can Broadcast TV Survive in the Streaming Era? These Shows Are Betting on It
wga east

Why WGA East’s Digital News Organizing Spree May End Under New Leadership
Melrose Place Reunion Fantasy Island

Ratings: ‘Melrose Place’ Reunion on Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ Is a Bust on First NFL Sunday
brian robbins

Inside Paramount’s CEO Shuffle: A New Digital Future or Next Acquisition Target? | Analysis
Hollywood After 9/11

How 9/11 Changed Hollywood – And Is ‘Still Grappling’ With the Terror Attacks 20 Years Later