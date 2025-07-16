Shout! TV Launches Hong Kong Fight Club FAST Channel This August, Featuring John Woo, Jackie Chan Classics | Exclusive

Hong Kong Fight Club, a new FAST channel featuring classics from John Woo, Chow Yun-Fat, Jet Li and Jackie Chan, will arrive on Shout! TV this August.

According to the official release, the channel, hailing from from Shout! Studios, a Radial Entertainment company, “showcases the absolute greatest in action cinema from Hong Kong’s cinematic golden age of the ’80s and ’90s. Restored from new 4K scans, these fan favorites look better than ever. The channel will also sport interactive features, special events, and livestreams, as well as new original content produced for the channel featuring titans of the genre, including Jet Li, John Woo and more.” We are so in.

Among the titles that will be hitting Hong Kong Fight Club are John Woo masterpieces “Hard Boiled,” “The Killer,” “Bullet in the Head” and “A Better Tomorrow,” Ringo Lam’s influential “City on Fire” and Jet Li classics “Fist of Legend” and “Tai Chi Master,” among many others.

The new channel is part of the rollout of the Golden Princess movie library, which Shout! Studios acquired earlier this year and was thought to have been lost. The deal encompassed 156 classics from the golden age of Hong Kong cinema, many of which were out of print or unreleased for many years. Shout! Has been working with the Hong Kong Film Archives, to restore and remaster these films, all scanned in 4K from the original camera negatives. The titles, which also feature new audio and newly translated subtitles, will be released through digital platforms as well as in deluxe physical editions (the Jet Li box set is coming out soon and it is a stunner), through 2025 and 2026.

Hong Kong Fight Club will be launching on Shout! TV, the Shout! TV app, Plex, and Fawesome on August 1, Roku on August 19, and on the brand-new Hong Kong Fight Club app all throughout August (based on platform availability).

The Shout! TV app can be found on Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, and streaming on Fawesome, Fubo, Local Now, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, Sling, and Live TVx, available on Google devices. The Hong Kong Fight Club app will be available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast, Google TV, LG, Samsung, Vizio, and Apple TV.