Horror Movie ‘Talk to Me’ Dominates Australian Academy Awards

The Australian horror film “Talk to Me,” which released by A24 in the United States, was the big winner at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards, which were presented in two ceremonies on the Gold Coast. After winning five awards at the AACTA Industry Awards earlier in the week, it won three more on Friday night, topping the Best Film, Best Direction (Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou) and Best Lead Actress (Sophie Wilde).

Warwick Thornton’s “The New Boy,” a mystical drama whose producers include Cate Blanchett, won four award to finish second to “Talk to Me” in total honors. Acting awards went to Wilde for “Talk to Me,” Aswan Reid and Deborah Mailman for “The New Boy” and Hugo Weaving for “The Rooster.” Weaving also won a TV acting award for “Love Me,” making him the only performer with multiple awards.

In the TV categories, “The Newsreader,” “Deadloch,” “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” and “Love Me” were among the programs with multiple awards.

While “Barbie” wasn’t eligible for the majority of categories, which are devoted to Australian cinema and television productions, Greta Gerwig’s hit comedy cleaned up in other categories. Margot Robbie received the Trailblazer Award and the audience award for Favorite Actress, while “Barbie” was the audience choice for Best Film. In the AACTA international categories, the movie also won Best Film, Best Actress (Robbie) and Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), to two for “Oppenheimer” (Best Director for Christopher Nolan and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy).

The full list of winners:

FILM

Best Film: Talk to Me

Best Direction: Talk to Me – Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou

Best Lead Actor: Aswan Reid – The New Boy

Best Lead Actress: Sophie Wilde – Talk to Me

Best Supporting Actor: Hugo Weaving – The Rooster

Best Supporting Actress: Deborah Mailman – The New Boy

Best Casting: Shayda – Anousha Zarkesh

Best Cinematography: The New Boy – Warwick Thornton

Best Costume Design: Carmen – Emily Seresin

Best Editing: Talk to Me – Geoff Lamb

Best Hair and Makeup: Talk to Me

Best Indie Film: Limbo

Best Original Score: Talk to Me – Cornel Wilczek

Best Production Design: The New Boy – Amy Baker

Best Screenplay: Talk to Me – Danny Philippou, Bill Hinzman

Best Sound : Talk to Me – Emma Bortignon, Pete Smith, Nick Steele

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series: The Newsreader

Best Lead Actor in a Drama: Hugo Weaving – Love Me

Best Lead Actress in a Drama: Anna Torv – The Newsreader

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama: Hunter Page-Lochard – The Newsreader

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama: Heather Mitchell – Love Me

Best Narrative Comedy Series: Colin From Accounts

Best Comedy Entertainment Program: Hard Quiz

Best Acting in a Comedy: Kate Box – Deadloch

Best Comedy Performer: Cal Wilson – The Great Australian Bake Off

Best Children’s Program: Bluey

Best Factual Entertainment Program: Old People’s Home for Teenagers

Best Lifestyle Program: Gardening Australia

Best Miniseries: The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Best Reality Program: MasterChef Australia

Best Stand-Up Special: Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

Best Screenplay: Deadloch (Episode 1)

Best Casting: Deadloch

Best Cinematography: The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 1

Best Costume Design: The Newsreader – Episode 4

Best Direction in Drama or Comedy: The Newsreader (Episode 4) – Emma Freeman

Best Direction in Nonfiction Television: The Australian Wars (Episode 1)

Best Documentary or Factual Program: The Australian Wars

Best Editing in a Documentary: The Australian Wars

Best Editing in Television: Deadloch – Episode 1

Best Entertainment Program: Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Grand Final

Best Original Score: Deadloch – Episode 1

Best Production Design: The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 1

Best Sound in Television: The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 6

DOCUMENTARY

Best Documentary: John Farnham: Finding The Voice

Best Cinematography: The Giants

Best Original Score: The Dark Emu Story

Best Sound: Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story

ONLINE

Best Online Drama or Comedy: Latecomers

SHORT FILM

Best Short Film: Finding Addison

OTHER

Best Visual Effects or Animation: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

INDIVIDUAL

Trailblazer Award: Margot Robbie

Byron Kennedy Award: Bruna Papandrea

Brian Walsh Award: Ngali Shaw

Reg Grundy Award: Rachel Berger (Seriously Funny)

AACTA AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARDS

Favourite TV Show: Ginny & Georgia

Favourite Film: Barbie

Favourite Actress: Margot Robbie

Favourite Actor: Adam Sandler

Favourite Australian Media Personality: Sophie Monk

Favourite Australian Digital Creator: Kat Clark and family

Favourite Australian Sporting Moment: Soccer: Matilda’s World Cup run

AACTA INTERNATIONAL AWARDS

Best Film: Barbie

Best Lead Actor in Film: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Best Lead Actress in Film: Margot Robbie – Barbie

Best Supporting Actor in Film: Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Best Supporting Actress in Film: Vanessa Kirby – Napoleon

Best Direction in Film: Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Best Screenplay in Film: Poor Things – Tony McNamara

Best Comedy Series: The Bear

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Actor in a Series: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Actress in a Series: Sarah Snook – Succession