Horror Movie ‘Talk to Me’ Dominates Australian Academy Awards

The Australian horror film “Talk to Me,” which released by A24 in the United States, was the big winner at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards, which were presented in two ceremonies on the Gold Coast. After winning five awards at the AACTA Industry Awards earlier in the week, it won three more on Friday night, topping the Best Film, Best Direction (Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou) and Best Lead Actress (Sophie Wilde).
Warwick Thornton’s “The New Boy,” a mystical drama whose producers include Cate Blanchett, won four award to finish second to “Talk to Me” in total honors. Acting awards went to Wilde for “Talk to Me,” Aswan Reid and Deborah Mailman for “The New Boy” and Hugo Weaving for “The Rooster.” Weaving also won a TV acting award for “Love Me,” making him the only performer with multiple awards.
In the TV categories, “The Newsreader,” “Deadloch,” “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” and “Love Me” were among the programs with multiple awards.
While “Barbie” wasn’t eligible for the majority of categories, which are devoted to Australian cinema and television productions, Greta Gerwig’s hit comedy cleaned up in other categories. Margot Robbie received the Trailblazer Award and the audience award for Favorite Actress, while “Barbie” was the audience choice for Best Film. In the AACTA international categories, the movie also won Best Film, Best Actress (Robbie) and Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), to two for “Oppenheimer” (Best Director for Christopher Nolan and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy).
The full list of winners:
FILM
Best Film: Talk to Me
Best Direction: Talk to Me – Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou
Best Lead Actor: Aswan Reid – The New Boy
Best Lead Actress: Sophie Wilde – Talk to Me
Best Supporting Actor: Hugo Weaving – The Rooster
Best Supporting Actress: Deborah Mailman – The New Boy
Best Casting: Shayda – Anousha Zarkesh
Best Cinematography: The New Boy – Warwick Thornton
Best Costume Design: Carmen – Emily Seresin
Best Editing: Talk to Me – Geoff Lamb
Best Hair and Makeup: Talk to Me
Best Indie Film: Limbo
Best Original Score: Talk to Me – Cornel Wilczek
Best Production Design: The New Boy – Amy Baker
Best Screenplay: Talk to Me – Danny Philippou, Bill Hinzman
Best Sound : Talk to Me – Emma Bortignon, Pete Smith, Nick Steele
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series: The Newsreader
Best Lead Actor in a Drama: Hugo Weaving – Love Me
Best Lead Actress in a Drama: Anna Torv – The Newsreader
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama: Hunter Page-Lochard – The Newsreader
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama: Heather Mitchell – Love Me
Best Narrative Comedy Series: Colin From Accounts
Best Comedy Entertainment Program: Hard Quiz
Best Acting in a Comedy: Kate Box – Deadloch
Best Comedy Performer: Cal Wilson – The Great Australian Bake Off
Best Children’s Program: Bluey
Best Factual Entertainment Program: Old People’s Home for Teenagers
Best Lifestyle Program: Gardening Australia
Best Miniseries: The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
Best Reality Program: MasterChef Australia
Best Stand-Up Special: Hannah Gadsby: Something Special
Best Screenplay: Deadloch (Episode 1)
Best Casting: Deadloch
Best Cinematography: The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 1
Best Costume Design: The Newsreader – Episode 4
Best Direction in Drama or Comedy: The Newsreader (Episode 4) – Emma Freeman
Best Direction in Nonfiction Television: The Australian Wars (Episode 1)
Best Documentary or Factual Program: The Australian Wars
Best Editing in a Documentary: The Australian Wars
Best Editing in Television: Deadloch – Episode 1
Best Entertainment Program: Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Grand Final
Best Original Score: Deadloch – Episode 1
Best Production Design: The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 1
Best Sound in Television: The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 6
DOCUMENTARY
Best Documentary: John Farnham: Finding The Voice
Best Cinematography: The Giants
Best Original Score: The Dark Emu Story
Best Sound: Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story
ONLINE
Best Online Drama or Comedy: Latecomers
SHORT FILM
Best Short Film: Finding Addison
OTHER
Best Visual Effects or Animation: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
INDIVIDUAL
Trailblazer Award: Margot Robbie
Byron Kennedy Award: Bruna Papandrea
Brian Walsh Award: Ngali Shaw
Reg Grundy Award: Rachel Berger (Seriously Funny)
AACTA AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARDS
Favourite TV Show: Ginny & Georgia
Favourite Film: Barbie
Favourite Actress: Margot Robbie
Favourite Actor: Adam Sandler
Favourite Australian Media Personality: Sophie Monk
Favourite Australian Digital Creator: Kat Clark and family
Favourite Australian Sporting Moment: Soccer: Matilda’s World Cup run
AACTA INTERNATIONAL AWARDS
Best Film: Barbie
Best Lead Actor in Film: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Best Lead Actress in Film: Margot Robbie – Barbie
Best Supporting Actor in Film: Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Best Supporting Actress in Film: Vanessa Kirby – Napoleon
Best Direction in Film: Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Best Screenplay in Film: Poor Things – Tony McNamara
Best Comedy Series: The Bear
Best Drama Series: Succession
Best Actor in a Series: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Actress in a Series: Sarah Snook – Succession
