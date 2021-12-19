“1883,” the prequel to Paramount’s “Yellowstone,” jumps into the saddle this weekend, and it establishes the backstory of the Dutton family, who protect their prosperous ranch in Montana. In addition to “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, the executive producers of “1883” include John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari.

“Yellowstone,” which stars a later generation of the Dutton family, is currently airing its fourth season, but “1883” marks the first spinoff. And if you’re wondering how to watch “1883” you’re not alone — the prequel series isn’t airing in the same manner as “Yellowstone.”

When Does “1883” Premiere?

The first two episodes of “1883” will premiere Sunday on Paramount+. Paramount Network will air a special simulcast premiere event for “1883” on Sunday, Dec. 19, following a new episode of “Yellowstone.” Episode 3 of “1883” debuts Sunday, December 26 on Paramount+.



Is “1883” on Paramount Network?

Unlike “Yellowstone” which airs on Paramount Network, “1883” will not be airing on TV. So while you can watch the first episode of “1883” on Paramount Network on Dec. 19, the rest of the episodes will not be on Paramount.

Where Is “1883” Streaming?

“1883” will exclusively be available on the streaming service Paramount+. Paramount Plus costs $5 a month for a version with ads, or you can subscribe to Paramount Plus Premium for $10 a month without ads.



What Is “1883” About?

“1883” is, of course, set in 1883 and will follow James and Margaret Dutton, the great grandparents of “Yellowstone’s” Dutton family generation — John (Kevin Costner) and children Kayce (Luke Grimes), Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley). Ancestors James and Margaret plan to journey from Texas to Montana in search of a better financial life. The dark Western expansion story follows the characters’ many struggles in trying to set up a future for their family.

The “Yellowstone” prequel series sets the scene for the wealthy family at the heart of the show set in the present day, including Costner’s tough patriarch John Dutton.



Who Is in the “1883” Cast?

Fictional couple James and Margaret Dutton will be played by real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, respectively. Though Hill and McGraw have been married for over two decades, “1883” marks the first time they’ll appear on-screen as husband and wife versus their times performing on-stage.

In addition to McGraw and Hill, Sam Elliot plays Shea Brennan, a cowboy “tough as nails.” Joining him is Eric Nelsen, who plays cowboy Ennis.

Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, Emma Malouff, Dawn Olivieri, Marc Rissmann, Anna Fiamora, James Landry Hébert, Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur, Amanda Jaros, Noah Le Gros, and Martin Sensmeier have also been corralled into the ensemble.

Guest star appearances include Billy Bob Thornton as Marshal Jim Courtright and Tom Hanks as General George Meade.

How to Watch “Yellowstone”

Seasons 1-3 of the “Yellowstone” series are available to stream on Peacock. Paramount+ is home to the entire series, and new episodes of the current fourth season air on Paramount Network.