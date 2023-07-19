How to Watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Is It Streaming?

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be Megan Rapinoe’s last.

The four-time World Cup veteran has had many great moments as a member of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team. The USWNT will compete for a fifth championship after claiming victory in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019. This year’s tournament will take place in Australia and New Zealand with the first match of group play between New Zealand and Norway kicking off July 20. Australia will take on the Republic of Ireland shortly after, and two more matches that day will see Nigeria take on Canada and the Philippines take on Switzerland.

Group play extends to Thursday, August 3 before elimination rounds begin as the tournament narrows down the competition for a champion. The United States will also face the Netherlands and Portugal in Group E.

Read more details on how to watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup below:

When Is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The World Cup begins on July 20 with group play. It will stretch into August once elimination rounds start, ending Aug. 20.

Will the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Be Streaming?

The streaming options for the soccer matches include the Fox Sports App, Fifa+, Sling, YouTubeTV and Peacock in Spanish. Other ways to watch include the Fox cable channels like Fox Sports 1, and FoxSports.com. Full replays of the matches will be available on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

When Is the first game for the U.S. Women’s National Team?

The first game of group play for the USWNT takes place Friday, July 21. They will play Vietnam at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Who Will Be Representing the United States in the Women’s World Cup This Year?

Veteran champions include Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Kelley O’Hara and Julie Ertz. Those with multiple World Cup appearances under their belts include Emily Sonnett, Rose Lavelle, Alyssa Naeher, Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan and more. Sofia Huerta, Kristie Mewis, Lynn Williams and Andi Sullivan are among the first-timers to the international tournament. The youngest players on the team include Alyssa Thompson (18), Trinity Rodman (21) Sophia Smith (22), and Naomi Girma (23).

Familiar faces who will be missing the World Cup due to injury include Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Becky Sauerbrunn, Mallory Swanson, Catarina Macario and Samantha Mewis.