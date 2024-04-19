A new kind of vampire flick will begin to haunt theaters this Friday. Packaged in the form of a seemingly sweet little girl who wears pink dresses and does ballet, “Abigail” has much more fear factor under the surface.

Written by Stephen Shields (“The Hole in the Ground”) and Guy Busick (“Ready or Not”), the movie comes from Radio Silence — directors of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who helmed horror hits like “Ready or Not,” the 2022 “Scream” revival and its sequel “Scream VI.”

Those looking to add some adrenaline or horror to their movie nights can find all the details on how to watch “Abigail” below:

When does “Abigail” premiere?

The vampire flick arrives in theaters on Friday, April 19.

Will “Abigail” be streaming?

The film will play exclusively in theaters for a bit before arriving on Peacock, the streamer for Universal, who is distributing the film.

What is “Abigail” about?

Once a group of would-be criminals succeeds in kidnapping a 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, they just have babysitting duty for a night between them and a $50 million ransom. As members of the group disappear one by one, though, they realize that she’s not as innocent as she seemed at first, and they are locked inside an ornate mansion with her.

Who is in the cast of “Abigail”?

The group of kidnappers includes former “Scream” star Melissa Berrera (“In the Heights”), Dan Stevens (“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire”), Kathryn Newton (“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Lisa Frankenstein”), William Catlett (“Black Lightning”), “The Strain” star Kevin Durand and late “Euphoria” star Angus Cloud.

Alisha Weir (“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”) portrays Abigail.