Where to Watch Every ‘Addams Family’ Movie in 2022

At long last, “Wednesday,” which stars Jenna Ortega of “X” and “Scream” fame, is streaming on Netflix. Ortega takes over the role from iconic ’90s Wednesday Christina Ricci, who so memorably burned down a Thanksgiving play in “Addams Family Values.”



Ricci, appears as a different character in the series from Tim Burton and “Smallville” co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman take over as Morticia and Gomez Addams.

Here’s where to rewatch the ’90s films that starred Anjelica Huston, Raúl Julia and Christopher Lloyd, the two recent animated films. And, if you insist on seeking it out, the notorious direct-to-DVD “Addams Family Reunion,” starring Tim Curry and Daryl Hannah.

The Addams Family (1991)

Paramount Pictures

Cara mia! Barry Sonnenfeld’s delightful, droll take on the cartoon characters created by Chas Addams was aided by perfect casting, fantastic costumes and sets, and inventive camerawork.

You can stream “The Addams Family” on Netflix and Paramount+.

“Addams Family Values” (1993)

Joan Cusack and Christopher Lloyd in “Addams Family Values” (Paramount/Getty Images)

Not only does this excellent sequel have the famous Thanksgiving scene, it also features Joan Cusack in a career-best performance as homicidal gold-digger Debby. And introduces baby Pubert, who has a pencil-thin mustache just like his dad.

You can stream “Addams Family Values” on Netflix and Paramount+.

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family (Universal)

Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron voice Gomez and Morticia in this animated offering, with Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard as Puggsley and Snoop Dogg as Itt. Allison Janney voices the villainous reality TV producer who tries to turn the town against them.

You can stream the animated “The Addams Family” on Paramount+ and Prime Video.

The Addams Family 2

The Addams Family 2 (Universal)

The Addams family goes on a road trip in their haunted camper including stops at Niagara Falls, Sleepy Hollow, and the Grand Canyon. The cast of the 2019 film returns, except for “Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, who is replaced by Javon “Wanna” Walton as Puggsley.

You can stream “The Addams Family 2” on Paramount+ and Prime Video.

Addams Family Reunion (1998)

Addams Family Reunion

Tim Curry as Gomez Addams? Yes, please. Except this notorious sequel, which costars a suitably goth Daryl Hannah as Morticia, was a big “No, thank you,” alas You can stream it on YouTube.

The Addams Family TV Show

If it’s the iconic 1960s TV show you’re looking for, you can stream two seasons of the series on The Roku Channel, Tubi and Freevee.