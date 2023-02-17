Another new Marvel movie is upon us, and this time we’re officially entering Phase 5. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” kicks off a new era of Marvel Cinematic Universe storytelling while also serving as a proper new “Ant-Man” movie, but you may be wondering – is this one streaming right away or is it only in theaters? And how many other Marvel movies do you need to see before watching “Ant-Man 3?” And where are those streaming? All your questions answered below.

Is ”Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Streaming or in Theaters?

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was released exclusively in theaters on Feb. 17, so right now the only way to see it is in movie theaters. Check your local listings.

However, every new Marvel movie is eventually streaming on Disney+, so you’ll be able to stream “Ant-Man 3” within the next few months.

“Wakanda Forever” was streaming on Disney+ nearly three months after it first hit theaters (82 days to be exact), while “Thor: Love and Thunder” was streaming just two months after it hit theaters (62 days). So expect “Ant-Man 3” to be streaming on Disney+ anywhere between April 17 and sometime in May.

What Is “Ant-Man 3” About?

Per the official synopsis, “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” finds Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne continuing to explore life as a couple who also happen to be superheroes. Life is good: Scott has penned a book, Hope is championing humanitarian causes and their family—Hope’s parents, Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym, and Scott’s daughter, Cassie—is finally part of their day-to-day lives. Cassie, it turns out, shares her new family’s passion for science and technology—specifically with regard to the Quantum Realm. But her curiosity leads to an unexpected, one-way trip for them all to the vast subatomic world, where they encounter strange new creatures, a stricken society and a master of time whose menacing undertaking has only just begun. With Scott and Cassie pulled in one direction and Hope, Janet and Hank in another, they are lost in a world at war with no idea how or if they’ll ever find their way home again

Who Is in the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Cast?

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer all reprise their roles from previous films, while Kathryn Newton takes over the role of Cassie Lang now that she’s older. Jonathan Majors plays villain Kang the Conqueror, Bil Murray fills the role of Lord Krylar, governor of a bizarre community in the Quantum Realm, and Corey Stoll plays M.O.D.O.K. William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”) plays Quaz, a telepath fighting against Kang, while David Dastmalchian voices Veb, another resistance fighter.

Peyton Reed, who directed the first two “Ant-Man” movies, returns to direct.

How Many Credits Scenes Does “Ant-Man 3” Have?

Two! Don’t leave the theater until it’s all wrapped up.

What Marvel Movies Do You Need to See Before “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?”

You really only need to see the first two “Ant-Man” films and “Avengers: Endgame” to understand what’s going on in “Quantumania,” but it’s also a good idea to watch the Disney+ series “Loki” – or at least the finale. That’s where Majors made his first MCU appearance as a variant of Kang, warning against Kang the Conqueror who shows up in “Quantumania.”

Where Are the Other “Ant-Man” Movies Streaming?

You can stream the other “Ant-Man” films – as well as every Marvel movie and TV show – on Disney+.