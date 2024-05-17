How to Watch ‘Babes’: Is the Neon Comedy Streaming or in Theaters?

Ilana Glazer stars and co-wrote the film

“Babes” – what many are heralding as one of the first great comedies of 2024 – hits theaters this weekend and could be the perfect palette cleanse between “Apes” and “Furiosa” viewings.

The film stars Ilana Glazer – who also co-wrote with Josh Rabinowitz – Michelle Butueau, and Hasan Minaj and is directed by Pamela Adlon. The film follows Glazer’s character who gets pregnant during a one-night stand and turns to her married friend with two kids for guidance.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Babes” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When Does “Babes” Come Out?

“Babes” hits theaters everywhere on Friday, May 17.

“Babes” Showtimes And Tickets

Is “Babes” Streaming?

Right now, no. “Babes” is strictly available in theaters for its debut. Hulu has exclusive streaming rights to Neon films following their theatrical run. We’ll update this when we have an announcement for the streaming release date.

Who Stars In “Babes?”

“Babes” stars Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau, Hasan Minaj, John Carroll Lynch, Stephan James, Oliver Platt, and Keith and Kenneth Lucas.

What Is “Babes” About?

“Babes” follows a woman (Glazer) who leans on her married, mother-of-two friend (Buteau) for guidance and support through her unplanned pregnancy after a one night stand. Here’s the official logline:

“‘Babes’ follows inseparable childhood friends Eden (Ilana Glazer) and Dawn (Michelle Buteau), having grown up together in NYC, now firmly in different phases of adulthood. When carefree an single Eden decides to have a baby on her own after a one-night stand, their friendship faces its greatest challenge.”

Watch The Trailer

