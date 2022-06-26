Each year, the BET Awards honor the best in Black music, culture and sports. Established in 2001, the show will take place this Sunday at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater and will broadcast live on BET and a handful of streaming outlets.
Taraji P. Henson reprises her role as emcee (making her only the fourth two-time host in the show’s 22-year history) and more than two dozen stars are set to perform. Rapper, producer and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, while artists like Doja Cat, Silk Sonic, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Zendaya are up for awards.
Here’s everything you need to know in order to tune in to the 2022 BET Awards.
What time do the 2022 BET Awards start?
The main show airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Tune in at 6 p.m. PT/ET for live coverage of the red carpet.
Where can I watch the 2022 BET Awards?
The BET awards will broadcast on the BET channel and stream on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.
Who is peforming at the 2022 BET Awards?
The preshow, hosted by Terrence J, will feature performances by Capella Grey, Fast Life Yungstaz, Juvenile, Pheelz, Saucy Santana, and Victoria Monet.
The 25 main show performers include Giveon, Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper and Chlöe.
Diddy will be joined in celebrating his Lifetime Achievement Award by Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans and The Maverick City Choir.
Who is nominated for the 2022 BET Awards?
Doja Cat sits at the top of the list with six nominations, followed by Ari Lennox and Drake with four each. Other music nominees include H.E.R., Mary J. Blige, The Weeknd, Chloë x Halle, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion. Denzel Washington, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson and Zendaya are among the actors nominated, while Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and LeBron James round out the sports categories.
Read below for the full list of nominees.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence”
DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – “Every Chance I Get”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties
Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj – “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”
Chlöe – “Have Mercy”
Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ari Lennox – “Pressure”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin Out The Window”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album of the Year
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “An Evening with Silk Sonic”
H.E.R. – “Back of My Mind”
Tyler, the Creator – “Call Me If You Get Lost”
Drake – “Certified Lover Boy”
Kanye West – “Donda”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe”
Doja Cat – “Planet Her”
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Marvin Sapp – “All In Your Hands”
Kanye West – “Come to Life”
Kelly Price – “Grace”
Fred Hammond – “Hallelujah”
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”
Election Worship & Maverick City Music – “Jireh”
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin – “We Win”
BET Her
Alicia Keys – “Best of Me (Originals)”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Chlöe – “Have Mercy”
Ari Lennox – “Pressure”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Roster”
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox – “Unloyal”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJZ (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
“Candyman”
“King Richard”
“Respect”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
“Summer of Soul”
“The Harder They Fall”
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes – “Bel-Air”
Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”
Damson Idris – “Snowfall”
Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Forest Whitaker – “Respect” / “Godfather of Harlem”
Jabari Banks – “Bel-Air”
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”
Coco Jones – “Bel-Air”
Issa Rae – “Insecure”
Jennifer Hudson – “Respect”
Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost”
Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer”
Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”
Regina King – “The Harder They Fal”
Zendaya – “Euphoria” / “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry