Each year, the BET Awards honor the best in Black music, culture and sports. Established in 2001, the show will take place this Sunday at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater and will broadcast live on BET and a handful of streaming outlets.

Taraji P. Henson reprises her role as emcee (making her only the fourth two-time host in the show’s 22-year history) and more than two dozen stars are set to perform. Rapper, producer and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, while artists like Doja Cat, Silk Sonic, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Zendaya are up for awards.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to tune in to the 2022 BET Awards.

What time do the 2022 BET Awards start?

The main show airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Tune in at 6 p.m. PT/ET for live coverage of the red carpet.

Where can I watch the 2022 BET Awards?

The BET awards will broadcast on the BET channel and stream on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

Who is peforming at the 2022 BET Awards?

The preshow, hosted by Terrence J, will feature performances by Capella Grey, Fast Life Yungstaz, Juvenile, Pheelz, Saucy Santana, and Victoria Monet.

The 25 main show performers include Giveon, Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper and Chlöe.

Diddy will be joined in celebrating his Lifetime Achievement Award by Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans and The Maverick City Choir.

Who is nominated for the 2022 BET Awards?

Doja Cat sits at the top of the list with six nominations, followed by Ari Lennox and Drake with four each. Other music nominees include H.E.R., Mary J. Blige, The Weeknd, Chloë x Halle, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion. Denzel Washington, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson and Zendaya are among the actors nominated, while Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and LeBron James round out the sports categories.

Read below for the full list of nominees.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence”

DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – “Every Chance I Get”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj – “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ari Lennox – “Pressure”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin Out The Window”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “An Evening with Silk Sonic”

H.E.R. – “Back of My Mind”

Tyler, the Creator – “Call Me If You Get Lost”

Drake – “Certified Lover Boy”

Kanye West – “Donda”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe”

Doja Cat – “Planet Her”

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Marvin Sapp – “All In Your Hands”

Kanye West – “Come to Life”

Kelly Price – “Grace”

Fred Hammond – “Hallelujah”

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”

Election Worship & Maverick City Music – “Jireh”

Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin – “We Win”

BET Her

Alicia Keys – “Best of Me (Originals)”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

Ari Lennox – “Pressure”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Roster”

Summer Walker & Ari Lennox – “Unloyal”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJZ (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

“Candyman”

“King Richard”

“Respect”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Summer of Soul”

“The Harder They Fall”

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes – “Bel-Air”

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Damson Idris – “Snowfall”

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Forest Whitaker – “Respect” / “Godfather of Harlem”

Jabari Banks – “Bel-Air”

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Coco Jones – “Bel-Air”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Jennifer Hudson – “Respect”

Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost”

Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Regina King – “The Harder They Fal”

Zendaya – “Euphoria” / “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry