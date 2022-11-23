Dwayne Johnson officially joins the DC Extended Universe as Black Adam.

According to Johnson, Black Adam distinguishes himself from superheroes like Superman due to his character’s code of ethics that “blurs the line.” “If you hurt him or, certainly, hurt his people or his family, the Black Adam way is that you die,” Johnson said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “There is no gray; it is black or white.”

Interested in seeing how this unconventional superhero makes his mark? Here’s how to watch “Black Adam.”

When Is “Black Adam” Streaming?

At the time of release, “Black Adam” opened exclusively in theaters, but as of Nov. 22 it is now available to purchase on Digital. It will be released on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on Jan. 3. Sometime before the Blu-ray release, it will likely be streaming on HBO Max — probably sometime in December.

What is “Black Adam” about?

“Black Adam” was bestowed with strength that rivaled the gods — until he was imprisoned for using his powers to seek revenge. 5,000 years later, the superhero is awakened and must take on a new set of challengers with the help of the Justice Society of America, who teach him how to be more than a villain, and to use his superhero abilities to save the world.

Who is in the “Black Adam” cast?

Dwayne Johnson stars as Black Adam alongside Viola Davis, who plays Amanda Waller, Pierce Brosnan, who plays Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi, who plays Adrianna. Other notable cast includes Aldis Hodge, Odelya Halevi, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Joseph Gatt and Mohammed Amer.

Watch the “Black Adam” trailer: