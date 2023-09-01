How to Watch ‘Bottoms’: Is the Teen Comedy Streaming?

You’ll want to catch Emma Seligman’s “Bottoms” while it’s in theaters. Buzz surrounding the Orion Pictures film has spread as quickly as the gossip about its two main characters did at Rockbridge Falls High School.

You’ll probably recognize at least one of the famous faces in the ensemble cast, whether it be “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri, “Red White & Royal Blue” star Nicholas Galitzine or “Shiva Baby” breakout Rachel Sennott. Sennott and Seligman previously worked together on “Shiva Baby,” and the pair co-wrote the screenplay for “Bottoms.”

The film released in limited theaters Aug. 25 in Los Angeles, New York, Austin and San Francisco. The Alamo Drafthouse cinemas, arthouses and AMC screens showed the film its opening weekend. The combination of limited screens and lack of streaming makes for tricky navigation of how to watch “Bottoms,” but we’ve got you covered in the meantime before it eventually lands somewhere to stream.

Here’s how and where to watch “Bottoms”:

When Did “Bottoms” Premiere?

The comedy film appeared at SXSW Film Festival March 11. It received its limited theatrical release August 25, and it will expand worldwide to 700 screens on September 1.

You can search which theaters are playing “Bottoms” here or here.

Is “Bottoms” Streaming?

Not yet, but since Orion Pictures is an MGM property, and MGM was bought by Amazon, the film will likely head to Prime Video for streaming in the future. The 45-day standard window for theatrical release to streaming could or could not apply, so we will keep you updated when the film arrives on Prime Video.

What Is “Bottoms” About?

The film provides a younger take on “Fight Club.” Two young queer women aim to establish a self-defense club to impress other girls at their high school. PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri) specifically hope to win over Brittany (Kaia Gerber) and Isabel (Havana Rose Liu), respectively, so that they can have sex with them. The comedy also involves tropes of young adult coming-of-age stories mixed with feminism and an antagonistic football team that foils the female fight club in more ways than one.

Who Is in “Bottoms”?

The film stars Rachel Sennott as PJ, Ayo Edebiri as Josie, Ruby Cruz as Hazel Callahan, Havana Rose Liu as Isabel, Kaia Gerber as Brittany, Nicholas Galitzine as Jeff, Miles Fowler as Tim, Marshawn Lynch as Mr. G., Dagmara Dominczyk as Mrs. Callahan, Punkie Johnson as Rhodes, Zamani Wilder as Annie, Summer Joy Campbell as Sylvie, Virginia Tucker as Stella-Rebecca, and Wayne Pére as Principal Meyers.

What is “Bottoms” Rated?

“Bottoms” is rated R for crude sexual content, some violence and pervasive language.

What Do Reviews Say About “Bottoms”?

In her review for TheWrap, Tomris Laffly says the comedy has an “abundantly fresh sense of wackiness” and that “the fight sessions and everything that follows are crazier, bloodier and punchier than anything you might be expecting.”

“Bottoms” is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and a 98% audience rating.

Watch the “Bottoms” Trailer Below