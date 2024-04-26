“It” and “Barbarian” star Bill Skarsgård goes for the kill in his new gonzo action movie “Boy Kills World.” The 6′ 4″ actor cuts an imposing figure as the titular “Boy,” who dedicates his entire life to training for revenge after the death of his family at the hands of a deranged family of post-apocalyptic tyrants. Raised in the woods by a bonafide badass (played by “The Raid” star Yayan Ruhian), Boy heads back to the dystopian world of his childhood on a mission to kill everyone involved with his family’s death.

Alongside Skarsgård, the film features a cast full of recognizable faces, from “X-Men” franchise star Famke Janssen to “Downtown Abby’s” Michelle Dockery. Here’s how to watch “Boy Kills World” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

Is “Boy Kills World” streaming or in theaters?

“Boy Kills World” will debut exclusively in theaters. Following its theatrical run, you can likely expect to see it streaming on Hulu, thanks to the streamer’s deal with Roadside Attractions.

When is the release date?

“Boy Kills World” debuts in theaters on April 26, 2024. No digital or streaming release dates have been announced, but we’ll update this spot when we know more.

You can check for showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you on the movie’s website.

What is “Boy Kills World” rated?

This is definitely an R-rated action movie and it earns that rating with language, violence (a lot of it), gore and some wild stunt pieces that put them all together. According to FilmRatings.com, the film is officially “Rated R for strong bloody violence and gore throughout, language, some drug use and sexual references.”

Who is in the “Boy Kills World” cast?

The cast of “Boy Kills World” is full of familiar faces, including the aforementioned star Bill Skarsgård. “X-Men” actress Famke Janssen also stars, as the villainous Hilda Van Der Koy, alongside “Downton Abby” star Michelle Dockery and “Stranger Things” actor Brett Gelman as fellow Van Der Koy siblings.

Check out the full cast list below.

Bill Skarsgård as Boy

Famke Janssen as Hilda Van Der Koy

Jessica Rothe as June27

Michelle Dockery as Melanie Van Der Koy

Brett Gelman as Glen Van Der Koy

Isaiah Mustafa as Benny

Yayan Ruhian as Shaman

Nicholas Crovetti and Cameron Crovetti as Young Boy

Quinn Copeland as Mina

Sharlto Copley as Gideon Van Der Koy

Andrew Koji as Basho

H. Jon Benjamin as “Voice of Boy”

What is “Boy Kills World” about?

You can read the complete synopsis below:

“Skarsgård stars as “Boy,” who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister.”

Watch the trailer

Or if you want to get a better sense of the bloody action, you can also watch the red-band trailer right below the theatrical cut.