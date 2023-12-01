How to Watch ‘Candy Cane Lane’: Where Is the Eddie Murphy Christmas Movie Streaming?

Eddie Murphy is back in family film mode with “Candy Cane Lane,” a brand new Christmas movie released just in time for this holiday season. The film also marks a reunion for Murphy and director Reginald Hudlin, who previously worked together on the 1992 romantic comedy film “Boomerang.”

“You know, people look at ‘Boomerang,’ which we did together 30 years ago, and go, ‘Wow, this is [Murphy’s] first real romantic comedy, where he’s really playing a romantic leading man,’” Hudlin told TheWrap. “And that’s a movie that people are still talking about today. So, happy to do another first with him, and hopefully, we’ll have the same longevity as that film did.”

But where can audiences find Eddie Murphy’s first Christmas movie? Everything you need to know about “Candy Cane Lane” below.

When Does “Candy Cane Lane” Come Out?

The film was released on Dec. 1

Is “Candy Cane Lane” in Theaters or Streaming?

You can watch this holiday film from the comfort of your own home — “Candy Cane Lane” is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. It’s not playing in movie theaters, so this one’s only available on streaming.

What Is “Candy Cane Lane” About?

Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.

Who’s in the Cast?

The cast for “Candy Cane Lane” includes Eddie Murphy, Jillian Bell, Tracee Ellis Ross, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome and Stephen Tobolowsky

What Is “Candy Cane Lane” Rated?

“Candy Cane Lane” is rated PG for language throughout and some suggestive references.

