The CMT Music Awards are back, this time with a robust lineup of performers and presenters, and a last-minute host switcheroo. After testing positive for COVID, Kelsea Ballerini had to bow out of in-person hosting duties alongside Anthony Mackie, and will now host and perform from her home. In her stead, Kane Brown will be onstage alongside Mackie with plenty of country music surprises on tap.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are executive produced by Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched On Entertainment), Leslie Fram (CMT) and Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment). Patrizia DiMaria (Ladypants Productions) is co-executive producer. Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production; Shanna Strassberg and Taryn Hurd are talent producers.

Country fans worldwide will be wondering how to watch this Nashville staple, and we have the details below — including where the 2022 CMT Music Awards are streaming.

When Do the 2022 CMT Music Awards Start?

The awards show takes place Monday, April 11, 2022 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium.

Are the CMT Music Awards Live on TV?

Yes, for the East Coast. The CMT Music Awards will be airing on CBS at 8pm ET live, but will have a delayed viewing on the West Coast starting at 8pm PT.

Where Are the 2022 CMT Music Awards Streaming?

The special is streaming exclusively on Paramount+ from 8:00-11:00 p.m. live ET, and delayed PT. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

Paramount+ Essential subscriptions are $4.99 per month, while Paramount+ Premium subscriptions are $9.99 and do not include ads. There is also a 7-day free trial option.

Who Is Hosting the CMT Music Awards?

Originally Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie were set to co-host the show, but Ballerini has tested positive for COVID, so she will now host and perform from her home. Kane Brown will replace Ballerini for live hosting duties.

Who Is Performing at the CMT Music Awards?

Performers include Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Other rising stars like Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Jessie James Decker, Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane and Caitlyn Smith will appear on the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

Who Is Nominated at the CMT Music Awards?

Substitute co-host Kane Brown leads the pack with four nominations.

Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and first-time nominees BRELAND + Cody Johnson follow with three nods each. CMT’s reigning all-time leader Carrie Underwood set to again compete for night’s highly coveted “Video of the Year” alongside Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton and others like Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney and Luke Combs.

“CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year” has been added to the category lineup, recognizing artist performances created for CMT Digital throughout the year, with Brittney Spencer, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Josh Turner and Lainey Wilson competing for the new award.

Across all categories, CMT is recognizing 11 first-time nominees: BRELAND, Brittney Spencer, Cody Johnson, Caitlyn Smith, Elvie Shane, MacKenzie Porter, Parker McCollum, Priscilla Block, and Tenille Arts. Both H.E.R. and Paul Klein of the band LANY are also nominated for the first time, extending CMT reach into other crossover genres. Nelly and Gladys Knight are also nominees.