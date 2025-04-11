How to Watch Coachella 2025: Where Is the Music Festival Streaming?

It’s once again time for music fans to head to the desert for the Coachella music festival. But don’t worry; if you can not make it in person, you can still watch the concert online.

Those who want to see Coachella without actually maneuvering through the real festival can stream it once again this year, watching from the comfort of their homes. Fortunately, each stage has its own feed, so you won’t have to hope to catch your favorite artist.

Here’s everything you need to know about Coachella 2025:

When is Coachella this year?

Coachella takes places over two weekends, back to back. The first set of shows starts on April 11 and runs through the 13th. The second weekend is April 18-20.

Where is Coachella held?

The concerts themselves are being held this year at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, California.

Where is Coachella streaming?

Coachella will be livestreaming on YouTube throughout both weekends of the festival, and you can watch it at the links below.

Coachella Stage

The Outdoor Theatre

Sahara

Mojave

Gobi

Sonora

There’s also a Coachella livestream app that is available for download in the App Store and on Google Play.

When does Coachella start?

The gates open and first set kicks off at 1 p.m. PT on April 11. You can see the full schedule of performances here. The livestream appears set to begin at 4 p.m. PT.

Who is performing at Coachella?

This year, Coachella will feature performances from Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, Missy Elliott, Djo (led by “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery), Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion and more. You can see the full lineup here.