Weezer Is Still Performing at Coachella After Arrest of Bassist’s Wife

In the wake of the arrest of bassist Scott Shriner’s wife, Jillian Lauren, for attempted murder shortly after she was shot by the LAPD, Weezer is still set to perform at Coachella on Saturday.

The band is not expected to back out of its forthcoming performance at the 2025 festival in Indio, California, according to several media reports. The group has not yet released a statement about the incident involving Lauren, and it is unclear when — and if — the band plans to publicly address it.

Lauren was shot Tuesday by Los Angeles police officers who were in the midst of pursuing three suspects that had fled a hit and run. The chase spilled into the Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock where Lauren, a best-selling author, lives.

While pursuing their three suspects into the backyard of one Eagle Rock home, police reportedly saw Lauren standing outside a neighboring residence with a handgun. Authorities claim to have asked Lauren to drop her weapon multiple times. Instead of doing so, she was reported to have pointed her gun back at the police. The cops opened fire on Lauren — hitting her in one of her shoulders.

Lauren is said to have then fled back into her home before eventually exiting the residence and submitting to police custody. She was admitted to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was booked in absentia and charged with attempted murder. No officers were reportedly injured as a result of the shooting.

Reports of the event came as a shock to Weezer fans, who began to speculate about whether or not it would impact the band’s Coachella performance or, at the very least, prevent Shriner from performing with his bandmates at the festival.

Weezer is one of several noteworthy musical acts slated to perform at Coachella this year. The festival’s 2025 lineup also includes Lady Gaga, Missy Elliott, Benson Boone, Green Day, Charli XCX, Post Malone and others.

TMZ was first to report the news.