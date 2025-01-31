Where to Watch ‘Companion’: Is the Horror Movie Streaming?

“Companion” is swooping in at the end of January to give one last shot in the arm to a dull movie month.

The horror film is the latest to unpack the idea of androids and robots turning on their owners after mistreatment. It stars Sophie Thatcher as Iris and Jack Quaid as Josh who play a couple that goes on a trip with there friends. Everything is aces until Iris learns that her love with Josh might be a bit more manufactured.

Here is everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Companion” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Companion” come out?

“Companion” opens in theaters on Friday, Jan. 31.

Is “Companion” streaming or in theaters?

Right now “Companion” is only available in theaters, so the only way to see it is to buy a movie ticket. Once the film is announced to hit streaming we will update this space with the streamer it is landing on first.

Who’s in the “Companion” cast?

“Companion” stars Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid as Iris and Josh. They are joined in the film by Harvey Guillén, Rupert Friend, Lukas Gage and Jaboukie Young-White.

What is “Companion” about?

The horror film is the latest to examine AI and robots turning on their makers when an android turns on a group of people who are on a lakeside trip. Here is the full synopsis:

“A billionaire’s death sets off a chain of events for Iris and her friends during a weekend trip to his lakeside estate.”

Watch the trailer: