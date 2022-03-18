“Deep Water” has arrived. The long-delayed erotic thriller, which was shot back in 2019, is finally getting released, much to the delight of fans of Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck.

The two star in the film as an unhappily married couple whose relationship hits even rockier waters when the wife’s lovers keep going missing, and the husband becomes the primary suspect.

Based on the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name, the film marks “Fatal Attraction” and “Flashdance” director Adrian Lyne’s first film in 20 years, following the release of another erotic thriller: “Unfaithful.”

But many may be wondering, how can you watch “Deep Water?” Everything you need to know is below.

When Does “Deep Water” Come Out?

“Deep Water” was released on March 18.

Is “Deep Water” Streaming or in Theaters?

“Deep Water” is being released on streaming, and the only way to watch it is on Hulu with a subscription. The film, which was produced by 20th Century Studios, is not playing in theaters.

Who Is in the “Deep Water” Cast?

Hulu/20th Century Studios

The cast of “Deep Water” includes Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Kristen Connolly, Brendan Miller and Dash Mihok.

What Is “Deep Water” About?

Set in New Orleans, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas play a married couple who have something of an arrangement by which Armas’ character is given the freedom to flirt (and maybe more) with extramarital lovers. Affleck’s character is a retired, wealthy man who becomes increasingly jealous of Armas’ lovers, especially as she begins flaunting them right in front of him. But when one of her lovers turns up dead, Affleck’s character becomes the primary suspect from those in the town and from his wife.

