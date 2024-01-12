The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards are upon us, at last. While the Emmys were originally supposed to be broadcast back in September, the entire ceremony was delayed to January because of the actors’ strike. Voting concluded during that time, so the winners have been sealed in envelopes for months. Now, TV’s biggest night is nigh.

We’ve got everything you need to know about the 2024 Emmys – from what time it starts to who’s hosting to red carpet details – in one place. Read on.

When are the Emmys?

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Monday, Jan. 15 at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles.

What channel are they on?

This year, the Emmys are on Fox.

Are the Emmys streaming?

Not live. You’ll be able to stream the Emmys the next day on Hulu, but the only way to watch the Emmys live is on Fox or Fox.com with a cable subscription.

What time do the Emmys start?

The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT and runs through 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT.

Who’s hosting?

Anthony Anderson is hosting the 2024 Emmys.

Who’s nominated?

The final season of “Succession” leads the pack with 27 nominations overall and is largely expected to dominate the drama categories, while FX’s “The Bear” and Netflix’s “Beef” racked up 13 nominations each.

Other majors shows nominated include “Barry,” “Ted Lasso,” “Abboy Elementary,” “Jury Duty,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Wednesday,” “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “The White Louts,” “The Crown” and “The Last of Us.”

See the full list of nominees here and see TheWrap’s own Steve Pond’s predictions here.

Who’s presenting at the Emmys?

Announced presenters include Christina Applegate, Carol Burnett, Peter Dinklage, Colman Domingo, Tom Hiddleston, Natasha Lyonne, Ke Huy Quan and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The Emmys will also be putting together cast reunions for certain presenter pairings: “The Sopranos” actors Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, “Martin” stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II and Tichina Arnold, “Ally McBeal” stars Calista Flockhart, Greg Germann, Peter MacNicol and Gill Bellows and “Grey’s Anatomy” stars Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson.

Where to watch the red carpet

E! will have red carpet coverage starting at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT hosted by Laverne Cox. You can watch it on E!