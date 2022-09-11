Here come the 2022 Emmys celebrating the best in television! The primetime ceremony will take place on a Monday night this year due to an NBC football conflict, so you can turn your Sunday blues into Monday anticipation. The Creative Arts Emmys have already taken place, but they will air on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on FXX.

Many Hollywood figures edged closer to the coveted EGOT after this year’s Creative Arts Emmy, which honored “outstanding artistic and technical achievement.” Adele is one of many winners after her “Adele: One Night Only” concert pre-taped at the Griffith Observatory won every award it was up for.

One of the best parts of any awards show is of course the red carpet, where stars show up in fashion ensembles of all kinds. Arrivals increase anticipation of the ceremony, as do interviews with the forces behind TV’s biggest hits. Fans of nominated shows, actors or actresses and other aspects of the small screen may be wondering how to watch the Emmys red carpet. We’ve got the details below.

When Is the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet?

The carpet starts at 6 p.m. Eastern time, which is 3 p.m. Pacific time. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. Eastern, or 5 p.m. Pacific, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Will the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Be Streaming?

For those with cable, the red carpet will be available to watch on the E! Channel. YouTube will have a livestream. People and Entertainment Weekly are teaming up to host a livestream, and E! News YouTube channel will most likely have highlights of celebrity arrivals if not a livestream.

Who Will Host the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Coverage?

Laverne Cox returns to helm E!’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 Emmy’s Red Carpet. Loni Love will also conduct interviews with celebrities in attendance. TV host Tim Kash will be positioned at the Los Angeles Microsoft Theater. For the joint Entertainment Weekly and People livestream, Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons will host.