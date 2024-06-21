After a successful festival circuit, Lily Gladstone’s next film “Fancy Dance,” led by Indigenous filmmaker Erica Tremblay, is set for a summer release.

But the path towards distribution was not easy for the movie. Gladstone even used an acceptance speech for her performance in “Killers of the Flower Moon” as a platform to uplift the film and its marginalized creative team.

“The thing that’s just been toughest to grapple with is the fact that, if we don’t find the right distribution partner, the film won’t find an audience,” first-time director Tremblay told TheWrap last December as the indie was still searching for distribution nearly a year after debuting at Sundance.

Apple Original Films released the critically acclaimed Martin Scorsese film starring the Oscar-nominated actress and Leonardo DiCaprio last year, and subsequently (finally) picked up “Fancy Dance” in February.

“Our film ‘Fancy Dance’ has found the perfect home with Apple, and I am thrilled to share this beautiful story of two Seneca-Cayuga women with a global audience,” Tremblay said in February. “As a Native American filmmaker, seeing my community included in the rich tapestry of cinema is a dream come true.”

Additionally, “Fancy Dance” was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023 and for the Audience Award at South by Southwest.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to watch “Fancy Dance”:

When does “Fancy Dance” come out?

“Fancy Dance” debuted on June 21.

Is “Fancy Dance” in theaters or streaming?

The film, distributed by Apple, will premiere in select theaters nationwide on June 21 before being available to stream on Apple TV+ exclusively starting June 28.

Find “Fancy Dance” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you, below.

Who stars in “Fancy Dance?”

“Flowers of the Moon” Academy Award nominee Gladstone is joined by Isabel Deroy-Olson, Ryan Begay, Crystle Lightning and Audrey Wasilewski. The film is led by Native American director, producer and cowriter Tremblay.

Additionally, Carolina Costa is the film’s cinematographer, winning her the 2023 ZEISS Cinematography Award at SXSW.

What is “Fancy Dance” about?

The film follows Gladstone as Jax, a young woman raising her niece Roki (Delroy-Olson), on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Jax relentlessly dedicates her life to finding her missing sister while also preparing her niece for the upcoming powwow. But when Jax is threatened with losing custody of Roki, the pair goes on the run.

Watch the trailer