Home to films like “Lady Bird,” “Eighth Grade” and “Mid90s,” A24 is synonymous with a certain brand of indie, auteur-driven coming-of-age story. The company’s latest is “Funny Pages,” the debut feature film from writer-director Owen Kline (who you might recognize as Frank from “The Squid and the Whale”). Set in the suburbs of New Jersey, “Funny Pages” follows Robert (Daniel Zolghadri), a talented high schooler determined to make his way as a cartoonist. When his beloved teacher suddenly passes away, he rebels against his upper-middle class upbringing and abandons future plans to attend art school.
Robert’s decision to drop out of school, rent sketchy (i.e. illegal) lodgings in a boiler room and take a low-paying assistant job bring him into the path of Wallace (Matthew Maher), a former employee at one of the comic magazines Robert idolizes. With the singular goal of getting Wallace to mentor him, Robert wreaks havoc on his relationships with his family, friends, and the many kooky characters populating his Trenton neighborhood.
Produced by the Safdie brothers’ Elara Pictures, “Funny Pages” premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, receiving a nomination for the Golden Camera First Film award. Whether you’re a fan of comics, A24 or simply looking for a new offbeat comedy, here’s how you can watch “Funny Pages.”
When does “Funny Pages” come out?
“Funny Pages” debuts on Friday, Aug. 26.
Will “Funny Pages” play in theaters?
Yes. The film will open at Alamo Drafthouse in downtown Los Angeles; if you’re in New York, you can watch at Film at Lincoln Center and Angelika Film Center.
Where can I stream “Funny Pages”?
So far, there are no streaming plans in place for “Funny Pages,” but you can rent or purchase the film on Aug. 26 through the following VOD services:
- Apple
- Amazon
- Vudu
- Microsoft Xbox
- Redbox
- Kaleidescape
- Comcast
- Cox
- InDemand
- Altice
- Verizon
- DirecTV
- Dish
- Charter
- Frontier
Who’s in the cast of “Funny Pages”?
- Daniel Zolghadri (“Eighth Grade,” “Alex Strangelove”) as Robert
- Matthew Maher (“Marriage Story,” “Our Flag Means Death”) as Wallace
- Miles Emanuel as Miles
- Maria Dizzia (“The First Lady,” “The Staircase”) as Jennifer
- Josh Pais (“The Dropout,” “Joker”) as Lewis
- Ron Rifkin (“ER,” “A Star is Born”) as Grandfather
- Stephen Adly Guirgis (“Russian Doll,” “Winning Time”) as Mr. Katano
- Marcia DeBonis (“The Time Traveler’s Wife,” “The Chair”) as Cheryl
- Michael Townsend Wright (“The Rat Pack,” “The Honeyzoomers”) as Barry
- Cleveland Thomas Jr. as Steven
Watch the “Funny Pages” trailer?
What Other A24 Movies Are Streaming?
HBO Max just added 30 A24 movies from the studio’s library, which you can stream right now.
- “The Adderall Diaries” (2016)
- “Amy” (2015)
- “Barely Lethal” (2015)
- “The Captive, AKA Queen Of The Night” (2014)
- “Charles Swan” (2013)
- “Dark Places” (2015)
- “The End of the Tour” (2015)
- “Enemy” (2014)
- “Ex-Machina” (2015)
- “Ginger & Rosa” (2013)
- “How to Talk to Girls at Parties” (2018)
- “Laggies” (2014)
- “Lean on Pete” (2018)
- “Life After Beth” (2014)
- “Locke” (2014)
- “Mississippi Grind” (2015)
- “Mojave” (2016)
- “A Most Violent Year” (2014)
- “Obvious Child” (2014)
- “Remember” (2016)
- “Revenge of the Green Dragons” (2014)
- “Room” (2015)
- “The Rover” (2014)
- “Slow West” (2015)
- “Son Of A Gun” (2015)
- “The Spectacular Now” (2013)
- “Tusk” (2014)
- “Under the Skin” (2014)