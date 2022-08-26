Home to films like “Lady Bird,” “Eighth Grade” and “Mid90s,” A24 is synonymous with a certain brand of indie, auteur-driven coming-of-age story. The company’s latest is “Funny Pages,” the debut feature film from writer-director Owen Kline (who you might recognize as Frank from “The Squid and the Whale”). Set in the suburbs of New Jersey, “Funny Pages” follows Robert (Daniel Zolghadri), a talented high schooler determined to make his way as a cartoonist. When his beloved teacher suddenly passes away, he rebels against his upper-middle class upbringing and abandons future plans to attend art school.

Robert’s decision to drop out of school, rent sketchy (i.e. illegal) lodgings in a boiler room and take a low-paying assistant job bring him into the path of Wallace (Matthew Maher), a former employee at one of the comic magazines Robert idolizes. With the singular goal of getting Wallace to mentor him, Robert wreaks havoc on his relationships with his family, friends, and the many kooky characters populating his Trenton neighborhood.

Produced by the Safdie brothers’ Elara Pictures, “Funny Pages” premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, receiving a nomination for the Golden Camera First Film award. Whether you’re a fan of comics, A24 or simply looking for a new offbeat comedy, here’s how you can watch “Funny Pages.”

When does “Funny Pages” come out?

“Funny Pages” debuts on Friday, Aug. 26.

Will “Funny Pages” play in theaters?

Yes. The film will open at Alamo Drafthouse in downtown Los Angeles; if you’re in New York, you can watch at Film at Lincoln Center and Angelika Film Center.

Where can I stream “Funny Pages”?

So far, there are no streaming plans in place for “Funny Pages,” but you can rent or purchase the film on Aug. 26 through the following VOD services:

Apple

Amazon

Google

Vudu

Microsoft Xbox

Redbox

Kaleidescape

Comcast

Cox

InDemand

Altice

Verizon

DirecTV

Dish

Charter

Frontier

Who’s in the cast of “Funny Pages”?

Daniel Zolghadri (“Eighth Grade,” “Alex Strangelove”) as Robert

Matthew Maher (“Marriage Story,” “Our Flag Means Death”) as Wallace

Miles Emanuel as Miles

Maria Dizzia (“The First Lady,” “The Staircase”) as Jennifer

Josh Pais (“The Dropout,” “Joker”) as Lewis

Ron Rifkin (“ER,” “A Star is Born”) as Grandfather

Stephen Adly Guirgis (“Russian Doll,” “Winning Time”) as Mr. Katano

Marcia DeBonis (“The Time Traveler’s Wife,” “The Chair”) as Cheryl

Michael Townsend Wright (“The Rat Pack,” “The Honeyzoomers”) as Barry

Cleveland Thomas Jr. as Steven

