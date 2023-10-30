How to Watch ‘Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor’

The gate to hell may be closed, but that doesn’t mean the “Hell House” franchise is over. The fan-favorite indie found footage horror franchise is back with a new installment that takes us back into the world of Stephen Cognetti’s surprisingly complex lore.

Fittingly, “Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor” is both a sequel and an origin story that fills in the blanks on some unanswered questions from the Abaddon Hotel while introducing a new haunting ground in the Carmichael Manor.

The film debuts on Oct. 30, just in time for Halloween, and we’ve got a handy guide on how to watch it.

Where is “The Carmichael Manor” streaming?

“Hell House LLC: The Carmichael Manor” will stream exclusively on Shudder beginning Monday, Oct. 30.

Will it play in theaters?

Unfortunately, unless you caught it at Telluride or the IFC Center’s “Shudder Showcase,” you probably won’t be able to catch the new “Hell House” movie in theaters. But we’ll update this space if more special screenings are announced.

Is “Hell House LLC Origins” a Prequel?

Kind of, but not really. Despite that “Origins” tag, “Carmichael Manor” is set after the events of “Lake of Fire.” But its story does loop back to some events prior to the start of the original trilogy and sheds light on some lingering unanswered questions.

As Cognetti said in a release, “Although this is the fourth film in the Hell House LLC series, I want fans to know that this is not a ‘part 4’ or a prequel. In making the Carmichael Manor, I wanted to create an original story within the Hell House LLC universe yet set it in the present day instead of making a precursor to the original trilogy.”

Is “Carmichael Manor” the last “Hell House” movie?

As always, the answer to that likely depends on how the newest installment performs, though no doubt Cognetti’s modest budgets and passionate fanbase helps things along.

At present, there’s no official greenlight for a “Hell House 5,” however, that statement above has a second half, in which Cognetti says he hopes to create more “stand-alone” stories within the world of “Hell House.”

“As a filmmaker, the Carmichael Manor allowed me to explore some of the themes and origins from the hotel’s mythology,” he said, “while introducing new characters and mysteries surrounding the events that took place in 1989 in a stand-alone origin story, one of several I hope to create.”

Where are the other “Hell House LLC” movies streaming?

You can also find the first three, Abaddon Hotel-centric “Hell House LLC” movies streaming on Shudder. The full trilogy is also streaming on Screambox, Tubi and Vudu.

There are actually quite a few options that have one or two of the films, and you can see a more in-depth rundown of where all the films are streaming here.