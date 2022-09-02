Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall let Jesus take the wheel in their newest comedy, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”

Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs and his wife had it all: a loving marriage, political influence, designer wardrobes and a loyal congregation. Their dreams came crashing down, however, when a scandal jeopardized their elite status. Determined to not let the controversy take their church — and them — down, the pair welcomes a documentary crew into their comeback journey.

You’ve seen the buzz, but where can you watch the movie? And who else is in the cast? All your questions answered below.

Is “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” in Theaters or Streaming?

Both! The satirical comedy hits theaters nationwide Sept. 2, but is also streaming on Peacock the same day. For a limited time you can get Peacock Premium for $1.99 a month for 12 months, then $4.99 after that. Peacock Plus, which does not have ads, is $9.99 a month.

What Is “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” About?

Trinitie Childs (Hall) and her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown) were once led thousands of congregants at their Southern Baptist megachurch before a scandal forced their church into a hiatus. Now, armed with 5 loyal followers and a documentary crew, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must garner support from their previous community as they plan to reopen their church on Easter Sunday. Along their comeback journey, the Childs meet their match in a younger faith duo, the Sumpters, who are also planning to unveil their new church on the coveted Easter Sunday.

Who Is in the “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” Cast?

Brown stars as Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs alongside Hall, who plays his wife, Trinitie Childs. Nicole Beharie and Conphidance play Shakura and Keon Sumpter, respectively. Other notable cast members include Austin Crute, Devere Rogers, Robert Yatta, Greta Glenn and Andrea Laing.

Watch the Trailer