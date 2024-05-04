A24 is back with another trippy and wholly unique film in “I Saw the TV Glow,” described as a “modern masterpiece” by TheWrap’s William Bibbiani.

The film, which was written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun (“We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”), centers on a teen student whose idea of what reality is shifts after they’re introduced to a “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”-like TV show. Producers who hopped aboard the film include Emma Stone (“Poor Things”), Dave McCary (“A Real Pain”), Ali Herting (“Problemista”), Sarah Winshall (“Clara’s Ghost”) and Sam Intili (“Late Night”).

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “I Saw the TV Glow” come out?

“I Saw the TV Glow” landed in theaters on Friday, May 3.

Is it streaming or in theaters?

“I Saw the TV Glow” is currently playing exclusively in theaters, so to see the film you’ll need to buy a movie ticket. After its theatrical release, the film will stream on Max as part of A24’s new multiyear deal with the streamer. Once a streaming release date is set we’ll update this post.

But in the meantime, check out the links below for movie tickets.

What is “I Saw the TV Glow” about?

This one’s hard to explain. Here’s A24’s description of “I Saw the TV Glow”:

Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.

But the film was also crafted as a metaphor for the trans experience by its filmmaker Schoenbrun, who is nonbinary.

“It’s much more about feeling so in love with television and a television show because you’re not able to be present and be yourself in the real world,” Schoenbrun told TheWrap at the Sundance Film Festival where “I Saw the TV Glow” first premiered.

“So it’s about fandom in a way, but I think it’s about much more about – at least for me – a queer experience of kind of looking for glimmers of a magic that I thought couldn’t exist in real life in art and in entertainment. And it’s about how that can be a really loving exchange, but also how that can trap you in the ways that we all, I think, culturally dissociate.”

Who is in the “I Saw the TV Glow” cast?

The cast of “I Saw the TV Glow” includes Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, Helena Howard, Fred Durst and Danielle Deadwyler.

