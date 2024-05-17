“IF” is now in theaters, taking viewers to a world of pure imagination — but, not the Gene Wilder one. This movie comes from the mind of “The Office” alum and “A Quiet Place” filmmaker John Krasinski.

Boasting an incredibly stacked voice cast, including Maya Rudolph, Emily Blunt, Blake Lively, Jon Stewart, George Clooney and a ton more, “IF” is led by Ryan Reynolds and young star Cailey Fleming. In addition to writing and directing the movie, Krasinski also lends his voice to one of the IFs, aka Imaginary Friends, and puppeteered a few others.

Here’s everything you need to know to see “IF.”

When does “IF” come out?

“IF” hit theaters everywhere on Friday, May 17, 2024.

“IF” Showtimes and Tickets

You can look for “IF” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Is “IF” streaming?

For now, no. “IF” is something you can only see in theaters for its debut. But eventually, it’ll likely wind up streaming on Paramount+. An exact streaming release date hasn’t been set yet, but we’ll keep you updated.

Who stars in “IF”?

Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming lead the cast, but there are a bunch of famous faces and voices you’ll also recognize. That includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Steve Carrell, Emily Blunt, Blake Lively, Bobby Moynihan, Maya Rudolph and more.

What is “IF” about?

“IF” centers on Bea (Cailey Fleming), a young girl who can see all the imaginary friends — or IFs — of the world. She’s on a mission to find them new kids, after their own have grown up and forgotten about them. With some help from Cal (Ryan Reynolds), she enters an entirely imaginary world, and finds the realest parts of herself as she does.

Watch the trailer