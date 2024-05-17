How to Watch ‘IF’: Is John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds’ New Film Streaming or in Theaters?

Reynolds takes viewers into a world of imaginary friends in Krasinski’s family comedy

Paramount Pictures

“IF” is now in theaters, taking viewers to a world of pure imagination — but, not the Gene Wilder one. This movie comes from the mind of “The Office” alum and “A Quiet Place” filmmaker John Krasinski.

Boasting an incredibly stacked voice cast, including Maya Rudolph, Emily Blunt, Blake Lively, Jon Stewart, George Clooney and a ton more, “IF” is led by Ryan Reynolds and young star Cailey Fleming. In addition to writing and directing the movie, Krasinski also lends his voice to one of the IFs, aka Imaginary Friends, and puppeteered a few others.

Here’s everything you need to know to see “IF.”

When does “IF” come out?

“IF” hit theaters everywhere on Friday, May 17, 2024.

“IF” Showtimes and Tickets

You can look for “IF” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

"IF" (Credit: Paramount Pictures)
Read Next
'IF' Earns $1.75 Million at Thursday Box Office

Is “IF” streaming?

For now, no. “IF” is something you can only see in theaters for its debut. But eventually, it’ll likely wind up streaming on Paramount+. An exact streaming release date hasn’t been set yet, but we’ll keep you updated.

Who stars in “IF”?

Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming lead the cast, but there are a bunch of famous faces and voices you’ll also recognize. That includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Steve Carrell, Emily Blunt, Blake Lively, Bobby Moynihan, Maya Rudolph and more.

What is “IF” about?

“IF” centers on Bea (Cailey Fleming), a young girl who can see all the imaginary friends — or IFs — of the world. She’s on a mission to find them new kids, after their own have grown up and forgotten about them. With some help from Cal (Ryan Reynolds), she enters an entirely imaginary world, and finds the realest parts of herself as she does.

Watch the trailer

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.