The “Planet of the Apes” franchise is a very long franchise at this point, but it’s still going. So, once you’re caught up, it’s time to see the latest installment: “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.”

The new film jumps several centuries into the future, bringing in a new set of characters — including a new villain. Starring Freya Allan, William H. Macy and more, the film marks one of Disney’s major tentpole films this summer, and is set to be a new story arc in the franchise.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” come out?

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” hit theaters everywhere on Friday, May 10.

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” Showtimes and Tickets

You can look for “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Is “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” streaming?

For now, no, the movie isn’t streaming; “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” will be something you can only see in theaters for its debut. But eventually, it’ll wind up on Hulu on Disney+. An exact streaming release date hasn’t been set yet, but we’ll keep you updated when it does.

Where are all the “Planet of the Apes” movies streaming?

You can find the franchise streaming on Hulu. There are a handful spread across other streamers as well. See the full breakdown here.

Who stars in “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”?

Though Andy Serkis is the voice typically leading the “Apes” movies, this film takes place well after his existence. So, “It Chapter Two” star Owen Teague voices Noa, the lead primate here.

Among the few human characters are Mae and Trevathan, played by “The Witcher” actress Freya Allan and “Shameless” star William H. Macy, respectively.

What is “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” about?

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” may be the next installment in a long franchise, but it actually jumps way into the future — by about 300 years, to be semi-exact.

According to the official synopsis: “As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”

Watch the trailer