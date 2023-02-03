M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” is the “Sixth Sense” and “Unbreakable” director’s latest foray into fear. It asks the question: Save your family or save humanity? If you’re looking to find out how, where and when you can watch the new M. Night Shyamalan movie, we’ve got all your questions answered below.

When Does “Knock at the Cabin” Come Out?

“Knock at the Cabin” will be released on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Is “Knock at the Cabin” Streaming or in Theaters?

“Knock at the Cabin” is currently only in theaters. Check your local listings to see where it’s playing in a theater near you.

However, since the film is a Universal Pictures release, we can reasonably expect it to be streaming on Peacock at some point within the next few months. Stay tuned.

Who is in the “Knock at the Cabin” Cast?

Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge star as a married couple on a family vacation with their daughter, played by newcomer Kristen Cui.

Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Abby Quinn and Nikki Amuka-Bird star as a group of intruders trying to break their way into their vacation home.

What Is “Knock at the Cabin” About?

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

The film is based on the book “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul Tremblay, though the plot deviates from the source material.

What Is “Knock at the Cabin” Rated?

“Knock at the Cabin” is rated R for language and violence.

What Do “Knock at the Cabin” Reviews Say?

In his review for TheWrap, William Bibbiani praises Bautista’s performance, saying “his imposing frame providing a sharp contrast to his tender side.” However, he is disappointed by the rest, calling it a “film with violence but no edge, just a disturbing idea which plays out to a grim and unsatisfying conclusion”

Watch the Trailer