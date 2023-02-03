Thursday night moviegoers answered M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” with $1.45 million at the box office, while comedy “80 for Brady” kicked up $1.27 million in previews.

The Universal horror film will play in 3,643 North American theaters starting Feb. 3. By the end of opening weekend, it’s expected to draw approximately $20 million. To compare, Shyamalan’s previous film “Old,” which debuted in July 2021, earned $1.5 million in previews and opened to $16.8 million.

Based on Paul Tremblay’s “The Cabin at the End of the World,” the film stars Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge as a couple on vacation with their young daughter (Kristen Cui). Their trip quickly turns nightmarish when four strangers (played by Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn and Rupert Grint) show up to announce that one of them must sacrifice their life in order to prevent the apocalypse.

Shyamalan directed from a screenplay he wrote with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. He produced along with Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan. Executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Ashley Fox.

As of opening day, the film has a 68% critic score and 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“80 for Brady” also opens this weekend in 3,912 locations and will premiere in the U.K. on March 24. It brought in approximately $750,000 from last night’s showings, bringing the preview total (including sneaks, Tuesday, and Wednesday special screenings to $1.27 million. The Paramount comedy is projected to score $10 to $12 million its first weekend in theaters. For a comparison, “Book Club,” another Paramount comedy starring four veteran actresses, opened to $13.5M in May 2018. It earned $625,000 in preview showings.

The film received a 65% rating on the Tomatometer and holds a 90% audience score so far.

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field star as four best friends who embark on the adventure of a lifetime to see Tom Brady play at the 2017 Super Bowl. Based on a true story, Brady leads a supporting cast that includes Billy Porter, Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Guy Fieri, Harry Hamlin, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Sara Gilbert, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches and Matt Lauria.

Directed by Kyle Marvin, “80 for Brady” was written by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern. Donna Gigliotti and Tom Brady produced, with Jeff Stott, Mike Covino and Kyle Marvin serving as executive producers. Fifth Season, which developed and produced the film, sold worldwide rights to Paramount.