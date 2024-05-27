After Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance made a splash with their respective concert films last year, it’s Lady Gaga’s time to shine.

The concert film “Gaga Chromatica Ball” showcases the pop star’s greatest hits — including “Bad Romance,” “Poker Face,” “Telephone” and “Born This Way” — as performed during her 2022 show at Los Angeles’ Dodgers’ Stadium. The concert film also includes performances of Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” hits, including “Shallow” and “Always Remember Us This Way.”

Keep on reading to get all the details on “Gaga Chromatica Ball” and how to watch it.

Where to Watch “Gaga Chromatica Ball”

The concert film is now streaming on Max. You can also watch on Hulu with the Max add-on for $15.99 per month.

When did “Gaga Chromatica Ball” come out?

The HBO original concert special premiered Saturday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and was simultaneously available to stream on Max.

Is it streaming outside the U.S.?

“Gaga Chromatica Ball” is available to watch on Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Viewers in The Netherlands and Poland can watch on HBO Max while the special will be available on HBO GO to viewers in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, on Crave in Canada, on Pass Warner in France, on Stan in Australia and on ThreeNow and Three in New Zealand.

The special is not yet streaming in the U.K., Italy, Germany, India and Japan.

When and where was the concert filmed?

The performance was filmed during Lady Gaga’s 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour stop in Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, where she performed in front of a sold-out crowd of 52,000 people.

How Long is “Gaga Chromatica Ball”?

The concert special is just under two hours, with its runtime clocking in at an hour and 53 minutes.

What songs are in the “Chromatica Ball” concert movie?

Songs include “Bad Romance,” “Shallow,” “The Edge of Glory,” “Always Remember Us This Way,” “Rain on Me” and Gaga’s “Top Gun” song “Hold My Hand.” See the full list of songs here.