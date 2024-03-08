A24’s “Love Lies Bleeding,” the lesbian bodybuilder thriller you never knew you wanted but secretly knew you needed, stars Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian (“The Mandalorian,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”) as star-crossed lovers who get involved in some messed-up stuff. It is not for the faint of heart.

“Love Lies Bleeding” is Rose Glass’s sophomore feature after her first film, the brilliant horror movie Saint Maud, got stuck in COVID-related limbo before a quiet release. Now, her new movie can escape into the world with the sound and fury it so deserves.

The movie debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, to a rapt audience response. (Our review called the film “an impressive directorial achievement that compliments the work of Glass’s equally stirring cast.”) And now, “Love Lies Bleeding” is nearly here for all to see.

When is the release date?

“Love Lies Bleeding” stomps into limited release on Friday, March 8 before expanding on March 15.

Where to find “Love Lies Bleeding” tickets and showtimes at a theater near you:

Where will “Love Lies Bleeding” be streaming?

Sadly, you can’t watch “Love Lies Bleeding” now since it is being released exclusively in theaters. However, it will eventually debut on Max, which is the new first-run home for A24 streaming titles. Other recent A24 films that you can watch on Max include “Priscilla” and “Dicks: The Musical.” Other recent A24 films, like “The Iron Claw” and “Talk to Me,” are still only available via PVOD platforms.

Who is in the “Love Lies Bleeding” cast?

Besides Stewart, as a rough-and-tumble small-town gym employee, and O’Brian, as the musclebound drifter who steals her heart, the movie stars Dave Franco as Stewart’s dirtbag brother-in-law, Jena Malone as Stewart’s sister and Ed Harris as Stewart’s father, a villainous gun runner and insect enthusiast. Additionally, Anna Baryshnikov stars as Stewart’s ex, who also gets involved in some very shady dealings.

The movie takes place in a neon-tinged, alternate reality 1980s American Southwest that is dripping with sleaze and sex appeal, and the entire cast knows exactly what type of movie they’re in.

Watch the “Love Lies Bleeding” trailer (if you dare)