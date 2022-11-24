It’s Turkey Day, which means it’s also time to watch a bunch of giant balloons float through New York City as part of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year’s event is of particular interest given that the past few years’ events were marked by COVID protocols and had less of an in-person presence.

If you’re wondering what time the parade starts, where you can stream it and who’s in it, we’ve got all your questions answered below.

What Time Does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Start?

The parade begins at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 24. But it will be airing at 9 a.m. local time in all time zones, so only the east coast will be truly watching it live.

What Channel Is the Parade On?

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on TV on NBC, hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. The parade will be preceded by a two-hour Thanksgiving episode of “Today” featuring Jimmy Fallon.

If you miss the parade, it will air again on NBC at 3pm local time, or you can stream it…

Is the Parade Streaming?

Yes! You can stream the parade in its entirety on Peacock.

Who’s in the Lineup This Year?

In addition to the many floats and, of course, Santa Claus, the 2022 parade will feature performances from Broadway’s “Funny Girl,” “A Beautiful Noise,” “Some Like It Hot” and “The Lion King.” Participating stars include Paula Abdul; Big Time Rush; Cam; Jordan Davis; “Blue’s Clues & You!” host Josh Dela Cruz; Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan; Jimmy Fallon and The Roots; Fitz and the Tantrums; Kirk Franklin; Mario Lopez and family; Ziggy Marley; Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles; the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®; Sean Paul; the cast of Peacock’s “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” (Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg); Joss Stone; Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue; Jordin Sparks; Dionne Warwick; and Betty Who.

This year’s parade will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 700 clowns, 12 marching bands and 10 performance groups.

New giants joining the line-up this year include Bluey by BBC; Diary of A Wimpy Kid by Abrams Books; DINO and Baby DINO by Sinclair Oil; and Stuart the Minion from Illumination.

Making return appearances to the skies above New York City are giant balloon favorites including Ada Twist, Scientist by Netflix; Astronaut Snoopy by PEANUTS Worldwide; The Boss Baby from DreamWorks Animation; Goku by Toei Animation; a Funko Pop!-inspired Grogu by Funko and in partnership with Lucasfilm; Chase from PAW Patrol by Nickelodeon; Pillsbury Doughboy by Pillsbury; Red Titan from “Ryan’s World” by Sunlight Entertainment and pocket.watch; Ronald McDonald by McDonald’s USA; Papa Smurf from The Smurfs by Nickelodeon; Pikachu & Eevee by The Pokémon Company International; and SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary by Nickelodeon.

The inflatable lineup also includes a new balloonicle of Striker, the U.S. Soccer Star by FOX Sports. Returning inflatables include Sinclair’s Baby DINOs, the Go Bowling balloonicles; Hot Air Dolly by Universal Orlando Resort, Smokey Bear by the USDA Forest Service; and Macy’s very own special reindeer Tiptoe and Toni the Bandleader Bear.