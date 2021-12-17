Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro returns with his first film since 2017’s “The Shape of Water” with a movie of a different sort. “Nightmare Alley” is an adaptation of the William Lindsey Gresham novel of the same name, and finds del Toro working without supernatural elements for the first time in his career. Production initially began in January 2020, but COVID shut down filming in March. Resuming filming in September 2020, the film finished up in December of 2020, now arriving to screens a year later.

Is “Nightmare Alley” Streaming?

“Nightmare Alley” is not streaming anywhere, nor has Searchlight Pictures announced plans to send the film to streaming.

Is “Nightmare Alley” in Theaters?

Yes, “Nightmare Alley” opens exclusively in movie theaters on Dec. 17.

What Is “Nightmare Alley” About?

Stanton Carlisle, a carnival con-artist, develops a knack for “performing” psychic readings on strangers through sleight of hand and convincing technique. Building off of conning clients left and right, Carlisle dreams of becoming a mentalist with the ability to manipulate even more people. When he meets and teams up with psychiatrist Dr. Lilith Ritter, his thirst for her power spells trouble as the two attempt to swindle a major patron. Set in the 1940s, “Nightmare Alley’s” twists and turns contribute to a dark, suspenseful and mysterious plot.

Who Is in the “Nightmare Alley” Cast?

Bradley Cooper stars as Stanton Carlisle, the film’s protagonist. Cate Blanchett plays Dr. Lilith Ritter. Toni Collette plays Zeena the Seer, and Willem Dafoe plays Clem Hoatley. Richard Jenkins is Ezra Grindle and Rooney Mara brings Molly Cahill to life. Ron Perlman portrays Bruno, and Mary Steenburgen plays Mrs. Kimball. The rest of the impressive ensemble also includes David Strathairn, Mark Povinelli, Peter MacNeil and Holt MacCallany.

Searchlight Pictures

