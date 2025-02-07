How to Watch ‘No Other Land’: Is the Oscar-Nominated Documentary Streaming or in Theaters?

“No Other Land” is finally coming to U.S. theaters for viewers to experience.

The documentary is made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective and showcases the daily lives of Palestinians struggling through home demolitions, displacement and restriction of movement. The film was made over the course of the last five years and was named the best feature of 2024 at the Cinema Eye Honors, the New York-based documentary awards that were established to celebrate all aspects of nonfiction filmmaking.

Here is what you need to know about where and when to watch the documentary.

When does “No Other Land” come out?

“No Other Land” opened in theaters on Friday, Feb. 7.

Is “No Other Land” streaming or in theaters?

Right now “No Other Land” is only available to watch in theaters so you’re going to have to buy a movie ticket to see it. When the documentary lands on a streaming service this page will be updated with how and where to find it.

What is “No Other Land” about?

“No Other Land” is a documentary finally landing in the US that was made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective that chronicles the struggles of Palestinian communities subjected to Israeli displacement and home demolitions. Here’s the official synopsis:

“This film made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective shows the destruction of the occupied West Bank’s Masafer Yatta by Israeli soldiers and the alliance which develops between the Palestinian activist Basel [Adra] and Israeli journalist Yuval [Abraham].”

Watch the trailer: