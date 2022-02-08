The big day has arrived. The 2022 Oscar nominations will be announced live, bright and early, on Feb. 8 by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross. This year’s Oscars will celebrate the very best in film from 2021, and everyone from Will Smith to Lady Gaga to Ariana DeBose is in contention to score a coveted Academy Award nomination.

But how do you watch the Oscar nominations live? And which awards are being handed out when? All your questions are answered below.

What Time Are the 2022 Oscar Nominations Announced?

The Oscar nominations announcement begins Feb. 8 at 5:18am PST/8:18am EST.

Where to Watch the Oscar Nominations Online

You can stream the Oscar nominations announcement live on Oscars.org, Oscar.com or the Academy’s digital platforms like Twitter, YouTube and Facebook

Are the Oscar Nominations on TV?

Yes, certain categories will be announced on “Good Morning America.”

Which Categories Are Announced When?

Kenneth Branagh, Denzel Washington, Jane Campion (Getty Images)

The categories that will be announced at 5:18am PST are as follows:

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Animated Short Film

Costume Design

Live Action Short Film

Music (Original Score)

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The categories that will be announced at 5:31am PST are as follows:

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Best Picture

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Production Design

Visual Effects

Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominations Livestream

When Are the 2022 Oscars?

The 94th Oscars air Sunday, March 27 on ABC.