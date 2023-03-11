The Oscars are upon us.

The competition between “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Tár,” “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans,” “Triangle of Sadness,” “Women Talking” and more in categories other than Best Picture nominees will come to a head almost a year after the theatrical release of frontrunner “Everything Everywhere.”

Actors and actresses from these films as well as “Causeway,” “Blonde,” “To Leslie,” “The Whale,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Living” will compete in the acting categories, and many of those titles have nods in other categories as well.

Host Jimmy Kimmel will follow up the 2022 trio of Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and and Regina Hall, who guided last year’s ceremony through “The Slap” and more. Film fans around the world are no doubt eager to tune in to see how this awards season comes to a close.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 Oscars.

When Are the 2023 Oscars?

The 95th Oscars Ceremony takes place Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT.

Are the 2023 Oscars Streaming?

Streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV will have the awards streaming via subscription, and many of them offer a free trial. But the show is not streaming on a major streaming service like Netflix or Prime Video.

The Oscars will be airing live on TV on ABC, for those who have cable.

There will also be a livestream on abc.com and through the ABC App available for many different devices once authenticated by your TV provider.

How Do You Watch the Red Carpet?

“On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95” airs on ABC on Sunday, March 12th at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. The E! channel will broadcast its own coverage of the Red Carpet called “E! Live from the Red Carpet” starting at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

You’ll need a cable subscription to watch both, or Hulu Live TV or YouTube TV.

Can You Watch the Oscars Outside the U.S.?

Yes! The Oscars show is broadcast in 200 territories worldwide. Find out how to watch in your location here.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 Oscars?

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the awards ceremony, marking his third time hosting the Oscars. He made his debut in 2017 and hosted again in 2018.

Who Are This Year’s Oscars Nominees?

“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Triangle Sadness” and “Women Talking” will fight for the Best Picture Oscar.

Nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role include Austin Butler for “Elvis,” Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Brendan Fraser for “The Whale,” Paul Mescal for “Aftersun” and Bill Nighy for “Living.”

Actresses competing for the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role include Cate Blanchett for “Tár,” Ana De Armas for “Blonde,” Andrea Riseborough for “To Leslie,” Michelle Williams for “The Fabelmans” and Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

Check out the full list of nominees here.

Who’s Performing at the Oscars?

All but one of the Best Original Song nominees will be performed during the telecast. Lady Gaga will not be in attendance and thus will not perform her Oscar-nominated song from “Top Gun: Maverick,” titled “Hold My Hand.” A clip show will be played instead.

Rihanna will be performing the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” song “Lift Me Up,” David Byrne and Son Lux (featuring Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu) will perform “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman,” plus the “RRR” earworm “Naatu Naatu” will be showcased with performers still to be determined.