Oscar’s Class of 2023

Oscar voters jumped into the multiverse this year, embracing big hit movies and little indies and everything in between. It was a year in which filmmakers worked through the pandemic thinking seriously about what kind of movies they wanted to make, and voters found something to like in intimate dramas, personal coming-of-age stories and a couple of enormous sequels. This special guide will take you through all 23 Oscar categories and introduce you to every nominee — even the ones that need no introduction. At the end of each category, Awards Executive Editor Steve Pond adds his thoughts on this year’s races.

By: Steve Pond, Jason Clark, Libby Hill, Joe McGovern, Missy Schwartz

Additional Reporting By: Harper Lambert and Drew Taylor

Illustration: Max-O-Matic