Where to Watch ‘Predator: Killer of Killers’: Is the Animated ‘Predator’ Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

“Predator: Killer of Killers” looks to continue the hot streak of the iconic film franchise.

Following in the footsteps of 2022’s “Prey,” the latest film in the Predator series – “Predator: Killer of Killers” – looks to expand the story further. It represents the first animated foray for the series and follows a trio of warriors from different eras squaring off against the titular Predator.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Predator: Killer of Killers” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Predator: Killer of Killers” come out?

“Predator: Killer of Killers” released on Friday, June 6.

Is “Predator: Killer of Killers” streaming or in theaters?

“Predator: Killer of Killers” is an exclusively streaming film. It’s streaming on Hulu beginning Friday, June 6.

It is the second film in the franchise to release on the streaming service following “Prey” in 2022. Both films are helmed by Dan Trachtenberg.

The next film in the franchise – “Predator: Badlands” – will release in theaters in November 2025.

Who’s in the cast?

The fully animated “Predator: Killer of Killers” boasts a voice cast that includes Doug Cockle, Michael Biehn, Rick Gonzalez, Damien C. Haas, Lauren Holt, and Lindsay LaVanchy.

What is “Predator: Killer of Killers” about?

“Predator: Killer of Killers” follows a Viking, a feudal Japan ninja, and a World War II pilot are pulled into a battle with a titular predator. Here is the official synopsis:

“Three of the fiercest warriors in human history become prey to the ultimate killer of killers.”

Watch the trailer: