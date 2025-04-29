How to Watch Donald Trump’s ‘First 100 Days’ ABC News Interview

This week marks an important milestone for President Donald Trump, who is set to reach the 100-day mark of his second term on Wednesday. In honor of that, Trump has agreed to a primetime television interview, and it is expected to be a must-watch for any interested American. Since his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump has made more controversial, divisive decisions than most have been able to keep track of, which means there will be plenty for the president to discuss and defend in his forthcoming interview.

Here is how, when and where you can watch “President Trump the First 100 Days: The Interview in the Oval Office.”

When is Donald Trump’s Oval Office interview?

The interview with President Trump is set to air on Tuesday, April 29.

Where is the interview airing?

Donald Trump’s interview will air exclusively on ABC as a primetime special.

What time is Trump’s “First 100 Days” interview?

The interview will be broadcast on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT.

Will the interview be on streaming?

Yes! In addition to airing on ABC, the interview will also be available after its primetime premiere Tuesday to stream on ABC News Live, Hulu and Disney+.

What will the interview cover?

Trump’s interview will be conducted by ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran and it will explore the president’s actions, decisions and controversies throughout the first 100 days of his second presidential term. In all likelihood, it will also address some of President Trump’s remaining plans for the next four years and potentially some of the other scandals and questions that have plagued his political career for quite some time now.

The interview is set to air not long after Trump also recently granted an interview with The Atlantic editor-in-chief and Signalgate subject Jeffrey Goldberg.